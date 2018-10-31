Cervantes Corporation Limited: Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia - Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) Directors present their report, together with the financial statements of the Group, being the Company and its controlled entity, for the year ended 30 June 2018.Principal Activities and Significant Change in Nature of ActivitiesThe principal activities of the Group during the financial year were the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource projects.There were no other significant changes in the nature of the Group's principal activities during the financial year.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/70R710E3





About Cervantes Corporation Limited:



Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) is an emerging gold explorer and aspiring gold miner. It has built up a portfolio of gold properties in well-known and historically producing gold districts with a strategy to apply novel exploration and development thinking. Cervantes has identified opportunities in those districts that were overlooked by previous explorers. The company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through the development of those opportunities.





Source:



Cervantes Corporation Ltd.





Contact:

Collin Vost Executive Chairman T: +61-8-6436-2300 E: cvost@cervantescorp.com.au