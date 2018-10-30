September 2018 Quarterly Report

SUBIACO, October 30, 2018 - Gold developer West African ResourcesLimited (ASX, TSXV: WAF) is pleased to report progress on its Sanbrado GoldProject ("Sanbrado"), Burkina Faso, for the quarter ending 30 September 2018.

Highlights

M1 South DiamondDrilling

High-grade results fromstep down and infill drilling at M1 South include:

TAN18-DD214A: 0.5m at 520 g/t Au from 578m

TAN18-DD214A: 23m at 7.3 g/t Au from 617m including 4m at 24.4 g/t Au

TAN18-DD189-WD1: 10m at 8.1 g/t Au from 646.5m, including 0.5m at 61.7 g/t Au

TAN18-DD196-WD2: 10.5m at 8.8 g/t Au from 648m, including 0.5m at 138 g/t Au

TAN18-DD214A-WD1: 21.5m at 15.3 g/t Au from 614m, including 0.5m at 115 g/t Au

TAN18-DD214A-WD2: 14.5m at 19.9 g/t Au from 595.5m, including 1m at 219 g/t Au

Parallel high-grade zone at M1South intercepted 300m below surface, 180m east of main zone include:

TAN18-DD189-WD2: 2m at 138.4 g/t Au from 449m

TAN18-DD189: 5.5m at 15.5 g/t Au from 452.5m including 1.5m at 48.3 g/t Au

TAN18-DD214A-WD2: 8m at 6.0 g/t Au from 396m, including 1m at 30.0 g/t Au

Corporate Summary

Updated mining permit awarded for Sanbrado

Chief Development Officer appointed for Sanbrado construction

Strong interest received from debt financiers to fund construction, with non-binding debt offers ranging from US$160m to US$215m

Updated Feasibility Study NI 43-101 report filed on SEDAR

Presented at Diggers & Dealers conference Kalgoorlie, Precious Metals Summit and Denver Gold Forum Colorado USA

September 2018 Quarter Summary

8,047.5m from 16 diamond holes and wedges drilled

$7.0m exploration and development expenditure

$0.6m administration costs

$35.4m cash at bank, no debt at 30 September 2018

December 2018 Quarter Plans

1,000m diamond core hole targeting ultra high-grade shoot extension 200m below M1 South

Further key hires for WAF owners team for Sanbrado build

Commencement of early works, including box cut and UG portal development at M1 South

Further results infill and step-out drilling from M1 South and M5

Award of EPCM contract and mill order

Appointment of debt financier or syndicate for Sanbrado build

Click here to view the activitiesreport

Click here to view the cashflowreport

SOURCE: West African Resources Ltd.