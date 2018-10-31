Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.- Probable Ore Reserves increased to 7.74 million tonnes at 1.13%TREO including 0.43%Nd2O3+Pr6O11, and further successful infill and extension drilling- These additional Ore Reserves confirm the eight-year mine life as described in the Company's Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) of November 2017- Major aeromagnetic target identified at Yangibana- Exclusive mandate executed with German KfW IPEX-Bank for project finance loan advisory services- KfW IPEX-Bank has provided indicative terms for senior debt of up to A$250 million for the project (conditional upon UFK Cover being obtained)- Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) releases Yangibana rare earths project public environmental review report for consultation- Execution of agreement for supply of Rotary Kiln and technical assistance with FLSmidthTo view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6JNUP2ER





About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





