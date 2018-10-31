New Energy Minerals Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2018

Sydney, Australia - New Energy Minerals Ltd. ("New Energy Minerals" or the "Company") (ASX:NXE) (FRA:GGY) is pleased to provide an update to the market in relation to the Company's activities for the period ending 30 September 2018.HIGHLIGHTS- The feasibility study drilling program on the Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project in Northern Mozambique was completed with 3,025m of diamond drilling and 1,130m of reverse-circulation drilling completed in Q3- Caula hosts a JORC (Measured) mica-hosted vanadium resource of 22Mt @ 0.37% V2O5 (0.2% cut-off) for 81,600 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide (180 million pounds) with high-grade intersections up to 1.9% V2O5 (see Note 1 below)- The Caula Graphite Mineral Resource, which is all in the Measured category, was upgraded to 21.9Mt at 13.4% Total Graphitic Carbon ("TGC") (8% cut-off) for a total of 2,933,100 tonnes of contained Graphite (see Note 2 below)- The Company's Montepuez ruby assets were merged with TSX-V listed Fura Gems Inc. (CVE:FURA) for A$10 million in shares. Under the agreement the shares will be issued to New Energy Minerals in three tranches over a 20-month period, which will result in New Energy owning approximately 8% of Fura- The Company announced its intention to change the Company name to ' New Energy Minerals Ltd. ', to reflect its focus on vanadium and graphite exploration and mining, critical commodities for the rapidly growing New Energy Market.Notes:1 Refer to ASX Announcement dated 20 July 20182 Refer to ASX Announcement dated 24 July 2018To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UO0XJMJS





About New Energy Minerals Ltd:



New Energy Minerals Ltd. is an ASX listed company focused on the mining and exploration of Vanadium and Graphite – two commodities critical for the 'New Energy Market'.



The Company is currently fast tracking its world-class Caula Vanadium-Graphite project in Northern Mozambique, located along strike from the Syrah Resources Ltd. (ASX:SYR) Balama Project, with first cash flows targeted for H2 of 2019 from trial mining operations. New Energy Minerals' Caula project hosts a JORC (Measured) vanadium-graphite resource of 22 Mt @ 0.37% V2O5 (0.2% cut-off) and 13.4% TGC (8% cut-off) for 81,600 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide (180 million pounds) and 2.93 Mt of contained graphite.



New Energy minerals has a highly experienced Board of Directors, management, finance, exploration and geological team, with a 15-year track record of investment and successful project development in Mozambique and the Africa region. The Company aims to become a major provider of vanadium and graphite, both key components used in battery production.





