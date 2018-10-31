Cardinal Resources Ltd:: Bolsters Experience at Board Level

Perth, Australia - Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) ("Cardinal" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Non-Executive Director Dr. Kenneth G. Thomas.Dr. Thomas has over 45 years in the mining industry with experience in project development, construction and operations. Until July 2012 he was Senior Vice President, Projects, Kinross Gold Corp. and previously, for 6 years, a Global Managing Director and Board Director at Hatch Ltd, a leading international engineering and construction firm.From 1987 to 2001 he served in progressively senior roles at Barrick Gold Corp. to Senior Vice President, Technical Services. Prior to Barrick Gold Corp. , he also worked for 10 years in Zambia and South Africa with Anglo American Corporation.Ken has a doctorate in Technical Sciences (Project Implementation) from Delft University of Technology and in 2001 he was awarded the Selwyn G. Blaylock Medal by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) for advancements in mining internationally. In addition, he is a Fellow and Past President of the CIM. Ken is an experienced public company director, including his current appointment as director of Continental Gold (TSE:CNL).Archie Koimtsidis, CEO / MD of Cardinal, said:"We are pleased to have Ken join the Cardinal Board where his many years of expertise in project development will be of significant value to Cardinal and its stakeholders as the company moves the Namdini Gold Project towards the next level, its Definitive Feasibilty Study which is anticipated Q3 - 2019."The Board, Management and study managers, would like to sincerely thank Mr Jacques McMullan for his invaluable technical contribution to the completion of the Namdini Gold Project PFS. We all appreciate Jacques' offer to provide advice as an independent consultant and wish him the best in his future endevours."





About Cardinal Resources Ltd:



Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a West African gold-focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.



The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a recently announced Maiden Probable Reserve of 4.76Moz and is now advancing the feasibility study supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering activities.



Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company's Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.





