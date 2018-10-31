Australian Potash Ltd: Annual Report 2018

Perth, Australia - Australian Potash Ltd. (ASX:APC) is an ASX-listed Sulphate of Potash ('SOP') explorer and developer. APC holds a 100% interest in the Lake Wells Potash Project located approximately 500km northeast of Kalgoorlie, in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields. On development of Stage 1, Lake Wells will comprise a 150,000 tonne per annum (tpa) SOP processing operation, supported by an estimated 35-bore brine abstraction network.During the year, APC continued progressing the feasibility study into the development of the Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash Project. This was achieved through a number of specific programs of work as detailed below (see link below).To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9FW3Y848





About Australian Potash Ltd:



Australian Potash Ltd. (ASX:APC) is an ASX-listed Sulphate of Potash (SOP) developer. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Lake Wells Potash Project located approximately 500kms northeast of Kalgoorlie, in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields.



The Lake Wells Potash Project is a palaeochannel brine hosted sulphate of potash project. Palaeochannel bore fields supply large volumes of brine to many existing mining operations throughout Western Australia, and this technique is a well understood and proven method for extracting brine. APC will use this technically low-risk and commonly used brine extraction model to further develop a bore-field into the palaeochannel hosting the Lake Wells SOP resource.



A Scoping Study on the Lake Wells Potash Project was completed and released on 23 March 2017. The Scoping Study exceeded expectations and confirmed that the Project's economic and technical aspects are all exceptionally strong, and highlights APC's potential to become a significant long-life, low capital and high margin sulphate of potash (SOP) producer.





