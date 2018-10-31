Investigator Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Adelaide, Australia - Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.KEY POINTS:Paris Silver Project:- Final metallurgical testwork focused on silver recoveries from the 3 defined geometallurgical domains confirmed average weighted silver recoveries of 74% f r om a range of 65% to 89%.- Peer review of metallurgical testwork by international silver experts in progress.- Further work on Paris curtailed until silver price and the Project's economics improve.Maslins IOCG target:- Formal Information Memorandum distributed to a number of interested parties in Farm-In/Joint Venture on Maslins.- Several prospective Joint Venture partners conducting detailed review of updated information.Cartarpo Copper Cobalt Target:- Clearances and program in place for extensive soil sampling program to commence in October.Corporate:- Comprehensive review of Corporate Strategy and restructure of organization.- Resignation of John Anderson, former Managing Director.- Appointment of Andrew Mcllwain as Acting CEO.Business Development:- Investigator technical team aggressively reviewing advanced exploration and near development opportunities.- Relinquishment of interest in Thurlga Joint Venture with Andromeda Metals Ltd. Managing Director's comments:Investigator Acting Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mcllwain said, "the past quarter has been one of significant change for Investigator with the lessening of focus on our 100% owned Paris Silver Project. Whilst Paris remains the main asset of the Company, we have turned our attention to securing an advanced exploration or near development project for Investigator.The skills mix of the Board now lends itself to taking projects through the exploration phase to value adding development, ensuring that focus remains on adding shareholder value.Our larger shareholders are supportive of this revised strategy."To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4XXT1RVU





About Investigator Resources Ltd:



Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and other metal discoveries in South Australia.



The Company's priority is progressing the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The Paris Mineral Resource Estimate is 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.



The Company has applied an innovative strategy that has developed multiple ideas and targets giving Investigator first-mover status. These include: the Paris silver discovery; recognition of other epithermal fields and the associated potential for porphyry copper-gold of Olympic Dam age; extending the ideas developed at Paris-Nankivel and using breakthrough government Magneto-Telluric surveying to rejuvenate targeting with the Maslins IOCG target as the next priority drill target.





