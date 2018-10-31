Sayona Mining Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) ("Sayona" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the activities report for the quarter.Highlights- Positive Definitive Feasibility Study for Authier Lithium Project shows potential for a profitable and sustainable new lithium mine- Increased Ore Reserve estimate for Authier to 12.1 million tonnes- Encouraging high-grade lithium assays from Tansim- Drilling at Mallina identifies spodumene pegmatites- Tabba Tabba project advanced with new lithium anomalies identified and drilling planned- Executive team strengthened with new Canadian VP to drive Authier developmentThe completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Authier Lithium Project (Authier) in Canada will be a transformative event for Sayona as is evolves to the development stage. The Company is well funded to enable it to complete Authier permitting activities and move into the engineering, procurement, construction and management phases, and drilling of two prospective Western Australian lithium projects.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/97ITYY2N





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.



The Company's primary focus is the development of the Authier Lithium deposit in Quebec, Canada however exploration for additional lithium deposits is also ongoing in the Authier region and in the Pilbara of Western Australia where the Company has an extensive lithium exploration package of tenements.





Source:



Sayona Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Dan O Neill Managing Director Phone: +61-7-3369-7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au www.sayonamining.com.au