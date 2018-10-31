Randgold Resources Limited Announces Update: Dividends & adjourned shareholder meetings

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction

RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER of Barrick Gold Corp. and RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED UPDATES REGARDING DIVIDENDS AND ADJOURNMENT OF RANDGOLD SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS

JERSEY, October 31, 2018 - In connection with the proposed recommended share-for-share merger (the "Merger") of Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") and Randgold Resources Ltd. ("Randgold"), the Boards of Barrick and Randgold are pleased to announce the following updates:

Increases in the Randgold dividend and the Barrick dividend, and updated dividend policy of the New Barrick Group

• In the document dated 4 October 2018 sent to Randgold Shareholders containing the full terms and conditions of the Merger and the notices convening the Jersey Court Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Scheme Document"), it was explained that, under the terms of the Merger, Barrick and Randgold had agreed that Randgold Shareholders would be entitled to receive a Randgold dividend for the 2018 financial year of USD 2.00 per Randgold Share, subject to the approval of the Randgold Board (the "Original Randgold Permitted Dividend") and Barrick Shareholders would be entitled to receive a Barrick quarterly dividend for the three month period ending 31 December 2018 of up to USD 0.05 per Barrick Share, subject to approval of the Barrick Board (the "Original Barrick Q4 Permitted Dividend").

• The Boards of Barrick and Randgold have agreed an increase in the amount of the dividends that each of Barrick and Randgold expects to pay, as follows:

o Randgold Shareholders will be entitled to receive a Randgold dividend for the 2018 financial year of USD 2.69 per Randgold Share, subject to the approval of the Randgold Board (the "Increased Randgold Permitted Dividend"). The Increased Randgold Permitted Dividend is expected to be declared on or before the Effective Date, payable to Randgold Shareholders on or around the Effective Date by reference to the Scheme Record Time. The increase from the Original Randgold Permitted Dividend to the Increased Randgold Permitted Dividend is expected to amount to approximately USD 65 million in aggregate; and

o Barrick Shareholders will be entitled to receive a Barrick quarterly dividend for the three month period ending 31 December 2018 of USD 0.07 per Barrick Share, subject to approval of the Board of Barrick (the "Increased Barrick Q4 Permitted Dividend"). If paid, the Increased Barrick Q4 Permitted Dividend (which will have a record date prior to the Effective Date and is expected to be paid in early 2019) will result in an annualized dividend of USD 0.16 per share paid to the Barrick Shareholders in respect of the 2018 financial year. The increase from the Original Barrick Q4 Permitted Dividend to the Increased Barrick Q4 Permitted Dividend is expected to amount to approximately USD 23 million in aggregate.

• The Original Randgold Permitted Dividend was set at USD 2.00 per share which was based on Randgold's dividend for the financial year ending 31 December 2017, and was equal to the largest per share dividend that had been paid by Randgold to date. Based on Randgold's dividend policy and its financial performance in 2018 to date, Randgold has determined that the Increased Randgold Permitted Dividend of USD 2.69 per share for 2018 would be consistent with that dividend policy.

• Based on the strong fundamentals of Barrick, including stronger cash flow generation, additional overhead cost savings, potential asset sale proceeds and lower interest costs, Barrick (and, after the Merger, the New Barrick Group) will target an annualized dividend of USD 0.16 per share. The Increased Barrick Q4 Permitted Dividend will achieve this in respect of the 2018 financial year. Thereafter, it is expected that the New Barrick Group will pay a quarterly dividend of USD 0.04 per share, commencing with the dividend to be declared and paid in respect of the first quarter of 2019. The declaration and payment of any such dividends will be at the discretion of the board of directors of the New Barrick Group.

• Of the additional USD 0.69 per Randgold Share payable as part of the Increased Randgold Permitted Dividend, USD 0.12256 per Randgold Share is a Randgold Equalisation Dividend (as described in the Scheme Document) which is attributable to the difference between the Original Barrick Q4 Permitted Dividend and the Increased Barrick Q4 Permitted Dividend. The remaining USD 0.56744 per Randgold Share is a Randgold Return of Capital (as described in the Scheme Document).

• As described in the Scheme Document, Barrick has the right to reduce the Exchange Ratio in event of a Randgold Return of Capital, however the Exchange Ratio will not be adjusted as a consequence of the Increased Randgold Permitted Dividend.

Adjournment of Randgold Shareholder Meetings to 7 November 2018

• As a result of the changes outlined above, the Randgold Board intends to seek an adjournment of the Jersey Court Meeting and of the Extraordinary General Meeting (subject to the passing of an ordinary resolution to adjourn the Extraordinary General Meeting), in each case by two business days to 7 November 2018. The updated expected timetable for the Merger is therefore now as set out in Appendix 1 to this announcement.

• The votes and instructions (as applicable) of any Randgold Shareholders who have already returned a completed Form of Proxy, submitted a proxy vote electronically or transmitted a CREST Proxy Instruction will continue to be valid for the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting (as applicable). However, Randgold Shareholders will also be entitled to revoke any such votes and instructions (as applicable) or give new votes or instructions (as applicable) in substitution for them, by the deadlines set out in Appendix 1 to this announcement.

• The votes and instructions of any Randgold ADS Holders who have already submitted a valid voting instruction in respect of their holdings of Randgold ADSs will continue to be valid for the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting (as applicable). However, the relevant Randgold ADS Holders will also be entitled to amend any such votes and instructions by re-submitting such votes and instructions before the relevant deadline. Those Randgold ADS Holders who hold their Randgold ADSs indirectly must comply with the deadline and procedures of the bank, broker, financial institution, share plan administrator or other securities intermediary through which they hold their Randgold ADSs and should contact such intermediary to determine the date by which to instruct that intermediary to act so that the necessary processing can be completed in time.

Updated financial information relating to Barrick

• The following sets out financial information in respect of Barrick as required by Rule 24.3 of the Code that has been published between the date of publication of the Scheme Document and the date of this announcement. The document referred to below, the contents of which have previously been announced through a Regulatory Information Service, is incorporated by reference into this announcement pursuant to Rule 24.15 of the Code.

Financial Information Website address Page numbers The condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Barrick for the three-month period ended 30 September 2018 and the related notes https://barrick.q4cdn.com/788666289/files/quarterly-report/2018/barrick-2018-Q3-Report.pdf Pages 1 to 86

General

The Randgold Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement other than the information for which responsibility is taken by others pursuant to the following paragraph. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Randgold Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

The Barrick Responsible Persons accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement relating to Barrick, the Barrick Group, the Barrick Responsible Persons and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Barrick Responsible Persons (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

If you have any questions about this announcement, the Jersey Court Meeting or the Extraordinary General Meeting, please call Computershare between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Monday to Friday (except public holidays) on 0370 707 4040 (from within the UK) or +44 370 707 4040 (from outside the UK). Please note that calls may be monitored or recorded and Computershare cannot provide legal, tax or financial advice or advice on the merits of the Scheme.

Randgold ADS Holders who have any questions should contact the Randgold ADS Depositary using the contact details provided on the ADS Voting Instruction Card provided to you or found at www.citi.com/dr. If you hold Randgold ADSs indirectly you should contact the bank, broker, financial institution or administrator through which you hold such Randgold ADSs.

Appendix 1 forms part of this announcement and any reference to "this announcement" shall be construed accordingly. All references to dates and times in this announcement are to dates and times in London, United Kingdom, unless otherwise stated. Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

Further information

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the Merger or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of Randgold in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. Subject to the right of Barrick to implement the Merger by way of a Takeover Offer in accordance with the terms of the Cooperation Agreement, the Merger will be implemented solely by means of the Scheme Document, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Merger including details of how to vote in respect of the Merger and as further updated in this announcement.

Any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at the Randgold Meetings to approve the Merger, the Scheme or related matters, or other responses in relation to the Merger, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Scheme Document and this announcement.

Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain other information provided by Randgold Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons for the receipt of communications from Randgold may be provided to Barrick during the offer period as required under Section 4 of Appendix 4 of the Code to comply with Rule 2.11(c).

Additional information for US investors

Except in relation to non-GAAP financial performance measures, the financial information included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and thus may not be comparable to financial information of US companies or companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the US.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This announcement (including information incorporated by reference in this announcement), oral statements made regarding the Merger, and other information published by Barrick and Randgold contain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Barrick and Randgold about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement include statements relating to the expected effects of the Merger on Barrick and Randgold, the expected effects, timing and scope of the Merger, anticipated dividend payments and targets, the stronger cash flow generation, additional overhead cost savings, potential asset sale proceeds and lower interest costs of the New Barrick Group, and other statements other than historical facts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "is subject to", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Although Barrick and Randgold believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Barrick and Randgold can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to: the ability to consummate the Merger; the ability to obtain requisite court and shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of other Conditions on the proposed terms and schedule; receipt of regulatory approvals; the ability of Barrick and Randgold to successfully integrate their respective operations and retain key employees; the potential impact of the Announcement, the Scheme Document, this announcement or the consummation of the Merger on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; future market conditions; and changes in general economic, business and political conditions; the behaviour of other market participants; the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction not being realised as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions in the countries in which Barrick and Randgold operate; weak, volatile or illiquid capital and/or credit markets, changes in tax rates, interest rate and currency value fluctuations; the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Barrick and Randgold operate; changes in laws or in supervisory expectations or requirements; and the risk factors set out at Part 4 (Risk factors) of the Scheme Document and elsewhere in the Scheme Document. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. Neither Barrick nor Randgold, nor any of their respective associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this announcement will actually occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Other than in accordance with their legal or regulatory obligations (including, but not limited to, under the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules), neither Barrick nor Randgold is under any obligation, and Barrick and Randgold expressly disclaim any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No profit forecasts, profit estimates or quantified financial benefits statements

No statement in this announcement or statement incorporated by reference into this announcement is intended to be or to be construed as a profit forecast, profit estimate or quantified financial benefits statement for any period and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per Randgold Share or Barrick Share for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the respective historical published earnings or earnings per Randgold Share or Barrick Share or to mean that the New Barrick Group's earnings in the first twelve months following the Merger, or in any subsequent period, following the Merger would necessarily match, or be greater than or be less than, those of Randgold and/or Barrick for the relevant preceding financial period or any other period.

Appendix 1 - UPDATED EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

Event Expected time/date (or, where the event has occurred, actual date) Voting record date for Randgold ADS Holders 27 September 2018 Publication of Scheme Document 4 October 2018 Date of this announcement 31 October 2018 Jersey Court Meeting (to be adjourned by the Chairman)(1) 9.00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time)

on 5 November 2018(1) Extraordinary General Meeting (at which a resolution to adjourn the Jersey Court Meeting will be proposed)(1) 9.15 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time)

on 5 November 2018(1) Latest time for Randgold ADS Holders to surrender Randgold ADSs and become holders of Randgold Shares prior to the Scheme Voting Record Time 5.00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on 31 October 2018 Latest time for receipt by the Depositary of voting instructions from Randgold ADS Holders for the Shareholder Meetings(2) 3.00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on 1 November 2018(2) Scheme Voting Record Time for the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting 11.00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time)

on 5 November 2018(3) Scheme Voting Record Time for the adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting 11.15 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time)

on 5 November 2018(3) Latest time for lodging Forms of Proxy for the: Adjourned Jersey Court Meeting (blue form) 11.00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 6 November 2018(4) Adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting (white form) 11.15 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time)

on 6 November 2018(4) Adjourned Jersey Court Meeting 11.00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time)

on 7 November 2018 Adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting 11.15 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time)

on 7 November 2018(5) The following dates are indicative only and are subject to change Jersey Court Hearing 2.30 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time)

on 17 December 2018(6) Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, Randgold Shares 28 December 2018(6) Last day for dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, Randgold ADSs 28 December 2018(6) Suspension of dealings in and disablement in CREST of Randgold Shares 5.00 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time)

on 28 December 2018(6) Suspension of dealings in Randgold ADSs 4.00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

on 28 December 2018(6) Scheme Record Time 6.00 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time)

on 28 December 2018(6) Effective Date of the Scheme 1 January 2019(6)(7) Cancellation of listing of Randgold Shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time)

on 2 January 2019(6) Issue of New Barrick Shares 9.00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

on 2 January 2019(6) Listing of New Barrick Shares on TSX and NYSE 9.30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

on 2 January 2019(6) New Barrick Shares registered through the DRS Within 14 days of the Effective Date Barrick CDIs credited to CREST accounts (in respect of Scheme Shares held in uncertificated form only) Within 14 days of the Effective Date Crediting of New Barrick Shares for Randgold ADS Holders Within 14 days of the Effective Date Despatch of statements of entitlement relating to New Barrick Shares held through DRS (in respect of Scheme Shares held in certificated form only) and payment of fractional entitlements Within 14 days of the Effective Date Latest date by which Scheme must be implemented 28 February 2019(8)

(1) The Jersey Court Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting convened for 5 November 2018 will still take place but the Randgold Board expects that the only business to be proposed to be undertaken at each meeting will be the procedural requirements to adjourn the relevant meeting (including, in relation to the Extraordinary General Meeting, an ordinary resolution approving the adjournment to be determined by a poll vote, as required by the Randgold Articles).

(2) Only those Randgold ADS Holders who hold Randgold ADSs on 27 September 2018 will be entitled to instruct the Randgold ADS Depositary to exercise the voting rights in respect of the Randgold Shares represented by their Randgold ADSs at the Shareholder Meetings.

(3) If either of the Jersey Court Meeting or the Extraordinary General Meeting is further adjourned, the Scheme Voting Record Time for the relevant adjourned meeting will be 48 hours prior to the time set for such adjourned meeting.

(4) It is requested that blue Forms of Proxy for the Jersey Court Meeting be lodged not later than 24 hours prior to the time appointed for the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting. Blue Forms of Proxy not so lodged may be handed to Computershare on behalf of the Chairman of the Jersey Court Meeting, or to the Chairman of the Jersey Court Meeting, before the start of the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting.

If white Forms of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting are not returned by such time, they will be invalid unless such Meeting is further adjourned for not more than 48 hours, in which case white Forms of Proxy may be handed to a representative of Computershare, on behalf of the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting, or to the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting, before the start of the adjourned Meeting.

(5) Or as soon thereafter as the Jersey Court Meeting shall have concluded or been further adjourned.

(6) These dates are indicative only and will depend, among other things, on the date upon which: (i) the Conditions are satisfied or (where applicable) waived, (ii) the Jersey Court sanctions the Scheme, and (iii) the Scheme Court Order sanctioning the Scheme is delivered to the Registrar of Companies. If the competition clearance for the Merger in South Africa has not been received by 12 December 2018, the date for the Jersey Court Meeting is expected to be 15 January 2019 and the other dates in the Expected Timetable of Principal Events will be amended accordingly.

(7) Assuming the conditions to the Merger are satisfied or, if applicable, waived, prior to such time, Randgold intends to deliver the Jersey Court Order to the Jersey Registrar for registration (which is a requirement of the Jersey Companies Law in order for the Scheme to become effective) on 1 January 2019, so that the Effective Date of the Scheme is on the first day of the next fiscal year of both Barrick and Randgold. Note that this is a minor change to the previously indicated Effective Date.

(8) This is the latest date by which the Scheme may become effective unless Randgold and Barrick agree, and the Panel and, if required, the Jersey Court, permits, a later date.

(9) All dates and times are based on Randgold's and Barrick's current expectations and are subject to change. Randgold will announce any changes to these expected dates or times to the Randgold Shareholders through a Regulatory Information Service.

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld.