Results From Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2018 - All matters presented for approval at the Meeting by management of the Company were duly authorized and approved, including:

(i) election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Company (“Board”) that were due for election; and

(ii) ratification of the Company's prior issue of shares.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Outcome of

Vote Shares Voted

For Votes For Shares Withheld Votes Withheld Malik Easah Elected 133,877,024 88.80% 16,882,671 11.20% Robert Schafer Elected 131,943,088 83.28% 26,498,422 16.72%

Archie Koimtsidis being the Managing Director is not required to be re-elected and Kevin Tomlinson, Michele Muscillo and Jacques McMullen having been most recently elected as director at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on November 22, 2017 and thus not due for re-election at the Meeting, remain on the Board.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the following information is provided to the Australian Securities Exchange in relation to resolutions passed by members of Cardinal Resources Ltd..

Resolution Decided by a show

of hands

(S) or poll

(P) Total number

of proxy

votes exercisable by proxies

validly

appointed Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the

appointments specified that: - The proxy is

to vote for the

resolution The proxy is

to vote

against the

resolution The proxy is to

abstain/excluded

on the resolution The proxy

may vote at

the proxy’s

discretion 1 S 141,562,941 141,512,194 44,347 16,927,849 6,400 2 S 150,766,095 133,877,024 16,882,671 7,691,815 6,400 3 S 158,447,910 131,943,088 26,498,422 10,000 6,400 4 S 158,457,910 158,426,510 25,000 - 6,400 5 S 158,457,910 158,416,510 35,000 - 6,400 6 S 158,457,910 130,636,535 27,814,975 - 6,400

Note: Resolution numbers in this table refer to the resolution numbers in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 25 September 2018.



Further details on the matters voted upon at the Meeting can be found in the Company’s Meeting materials, including the management information circular dated September 25, 2018, which are accessible under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:

Archie Koimtsidis Alec Rowlands CEO / MD IR / Corp Dev Cardinal Resources Ltd. Cardinal Resources Ltd. P: +61 8 6558 0573 P: +1 647 256 1922 Andrew Rowell Bettina Filippone Cannings Purple Renmark Financial Communications Inc E: arowell@canningspurple.com.au E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com P: +61 8 6314 6300 P: +1 416 644 2020 or +1 514 939 3989

