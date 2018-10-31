Amarillo Provides Update on Drilling Results at Mara Rosa

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2018 - Amarillo Gold Corp. (“Amarillo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AGC) (OTCQB: AGCBF) is pleased to provide additional results from its ongoing drilling at its Mara Rosa open-pit gold project in Goias State, Brazil.



Highlights¹:

1.81 Au g/t over 13 m core length in Hole 18P058

3.54 Au g/t (or 6.24 Au g/t uncut) over 11 m core length in Hole 18P061

1.33 Au g/t over 17 m core length in Hole 18P062

¹Drill core lengths and true widths are indicated in Table 1 below

In May 2018, the Company commenced a 10,000 m drill program at Mara Rosa which included 7,000 m of core drilling and 3,000 m of RC drilling designed to convert the existing 330K ounces from Inferred resources to Indicated resources and to explore for nearby deposits along the 12 km long Posse trend. A total of 5,179 m of diamond drilling from 19 holes have been completed to date (see also results from 11 diamond drill holes in our Press Release dated September 10, 2018).

Mike Mutchler, CEO of Amarillo commented, “These latest infill drilling results confirm the grade and thickness continuity in the central to northern sector of the Mara Rosa gold deposit and are expected to contribute significantly towards the conversion from Inferred to Indicated resources. Following the ongoing down dip drilling in the south end of the planned pit, we will begin a step-out, deep exploration drilling program spanning 400 m towards the southwest to test the Mara Rosa resource potential along strike.”

Table 1: Diamond Drill Hole Assay Results Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Width (m) Grade Au g/t Grade Au g/t uncut 18P058 288 292 4.0 3.8 0.64 0.64 18P058 304 317 13.0 12.4 1.81 1.81 18P058 344 348 4.0 3.8 0.58 0.58 18P059 137 140 3.0 2.3 3.21 3.21 18P059 185 204 19.0 15.1 0.74 0.74 18P059 216 236 20.0 15.9 0.65 0.65 18P060 135 137 2.0 1.5 0.53 0.53 18P060 185 207 22.0 16.6 0.80 0.8 18P060 220 239 19.0 14.2 0.82 0.82 18P061 198 209 11.0 7.8 3.54 6.24 18P061 247 252 5.0 3.6 0.47 0.47 18P061 266 268 2.0 1.4 0.58 0.58 18P061 280 286 6.0 4.3 0.43 0.43 18P062 298 300 2.0 1.8 3.08 3.08 18P062 308 325 17.0 15.3 1.33 1.33 18P062 327 334 7.0 6.3 0.49 0.49 18P063 308 321 13.0 11.5 0.90 0.9 18P063 333 335 2.0 1.8 0.70 0.7 18P063 342 345 3.0 2.6 2.33 2.33 18P064 151 158 7.0 0.48 0.48 0.48 18P065 267.5 275 7.5 0.53 0.53 0.53 18P065 267.5 311 43.5 0.72 0.72 0.72 Including 289 294 5.0 0.93 0.93 0.93 Including 297 311 14.0 1.12 1.12 1.12 18P065 320 326 6.0 0.43 0.43 0.43 Notes to Table 1: Samples of split NQ size core, sampled at 1m intervals, assayed by fire assay at ALS Laboratories an ISO registered laboratory. Blank, repeat assays, and standards were used and all returned results within compliance. Gold intervals calculated using a 0.35 g/t cut-off. Intervals of up to 5m below cut-off included for continuity. Assays greater than 10g/t cut to 10g/t. Grades quoted to two decimal places. Samples followed a chain of custody protocol. Table 2: Diamond Drill Hole Location and Parameters Drill Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Length (m) Azimuth/Dip 18P047 696794 8454791 253 140°/-61.8 18P048 696845 8454837 251 140°/-58.6 18P049 696897 8454865 242 140°/-70.1 18P050 696910 8454884 250 140°/-69 18P051 696823 8454837 244 144°/-59.9 18P052 696772 8454764 222 140°/-60 18P053 696929 8454905 242 140°/-70 18P054 696970 8454932 199 140°/-59.9 18P055 696821 8454803 223 140°/-61 18P056 696861 8454873 236 140°/-57.4 18P057 696622 8454494 252 140°/-88 18P058 696536 8454715 370 140°/-58.4 18P059 696790 8454681 251 140°/-81.8 18P060 696778 8454660 251 140°/-85.5 18P061 696618 8454535 311 140°/-87.4 18P062 696522 8454692 374 140°/-60.6 18P063 696436 8454597 380 140°/-70.2 18P064 696767 8454632 237 140°/-86.7 18P065 696377 8454520 391 140°/-74

Marc Ducharme, Chief Exploration Geologist of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects guidelines, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure relating to the drilling results in this news release.

ABOUT AMARILLO

Amarillo is developing an open pit gold resource at its Mara Rosa Project in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Goias State in Brazil. The Mara Rosa Project was awarded its main (LP) permit which provides the social and environment permission to mine. Amarillo is progressing toward obtaining an installation permit (LI). Based on the NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study 2018 (PFS 2018) update filed on SEDAR on September 13, 2018, the Posse Deposit at the Mara Rosa Project contains estimated 513,000 ounces of gold in the Proven category from 9.6 Mt at 1.65 g/t Au, and 574,000 ounces gold in the Probable category from 14.2 Mt at 1.26 g/t Au, for total estimated Reserves of 1,087,000 ounces from 23.8 Mt at 1.42 g/t Au. In addition to the Mara Rosa Project, Amarillo has an advanced exploration project with excellent grades at Lavras do Sul, Brazil. A Mineral Resource Estimate Study (NI 43-101 technical report) for Lavras do Sul was filed on SEDAR on October 4, 2010. The Lavras do Sul Project is an advanced exploration stage property (190 sq. km.) comprising of more than 22 prospects centered on historic gold workings. The initial resource estimate at the Butia prospect reported 215,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category from 6.4 Mt at 1.05 g/t Au, and 308,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category from 12.9 Mt at 0.74 g/t Au using a 0.3 g/t cut-off grade. Both projects have excellent nearby infrastructure.

Mike Mutchler, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure relating to the PFS 2018 in this section of the news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains Forward Looking Statements regarding the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the Company's business, operations and condition, and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Various factors may prevent or delay our plans, including but not limited to, the trading price of the common shares of the Company, contractor availability and performance, weather, access, mineral prices, and success and failure of the exploration and development carried out at various stages of the program. Permission from the Government and community is also required to proceed with future mining production.