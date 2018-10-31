OTC Markets Group Welcomes Altius Minerals Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Altius Minerals Corp. (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF), which holds diversified royalties and streams that generate revenue from 15 operating mines, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Altius Minerals upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Altius Minerals begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ATUSF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Altius Minerals' graduation to the OTCQX Best Market will enable the company to provide more efficient and transparent trading for investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Upgrading to OTCQX from the Pink Market marks a significant milestone in the U.S. for international companies that seek to build visibility, liquidity and shareholder value. We are pleased to welcome Altius Minerals Corp. to the OTCQX Market."

Chad Wells, VP Business Development at Altius, commented, "Altius has recently emerged as the leading royalty business focused on the global diversified mining sector. Altius provides investors with well-balanced exposure to copper, potash, premium iron ore and a variety of battery metals amongst other commodities. Following several opportunistic acquisitions while commodity prices traded at deep cyclical lows, it is now experiencing rapid growth of its high-margin royalty revenue on the strength of improved prices and mine output volumes. In addition, its project generation activities and pipeline of pre-production royalties offer excellent opportunities for further growth without significant capital investment requirements."

Altius Minerals was sponsored for OTCQX by J.P. Galda & Co., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Altius Minerals Corp.

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams that generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre-development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. It also holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

