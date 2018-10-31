Cardinal Bolsters Experience at Board Level

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2018 - Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX: CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Non-Executive Director Dr. Kenneth G. Thomas.



Dr. Thomas has over 45 years in the mining industry with experience in project development, construction and operations. Until July 2012 he was Senior Vice President, Projects, Kinross Gold Corp. and previously, for 6 years, a Global Managing Director and Board Director at Hatch Ltd, a leading international engineering and construction firm.

From 1987 to 2001 he served in progressively senior roles at Barrick Gold Corp. to Senior Vice President, Technical Services. Prior to Barrick Gold Corp., he also worked for 10 years in Zambia and South Africa with Anglo American Corporation.

Ken has a doctorate in Technical Sciences (Project Implementation) from Delft University of Technology and in 2001 he was awarded the Selwyn G. Blaylock Medal by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) for advancements in mining internationally. In addition, he is a Fellow and Past President of the CIM. Ken is an experienced public company director, including his current appointment as director of Continental Gold (TSX: CNL).

Archie Koimtsidis, CEO / MD of Cardinal, said:

“We are pleased to have Ken join the Cardinal Board where his many years of expertise in project development will be of significant value to Cardinal and its stakeholders as the company moves the Namdini Gold Project towards the next level, its Definitive Feasibilty Study which is anticipated Q3 - 2019.

“The Board, Management and study managers, would like to sincerely thank Mr Jacques McMullan for his invaluable technical contribution to the completion of the Namdini Gold Project PFS. We all appreciate Jacques’ offer to provide advice as an independent consultant and wish him the best in his future endevours.”

For further information contact:

Archie Koimtsidis Alec Rowlands CEO / MD IR / Corp Dev Cardinal Resources Ltd. Cardinal Resources Ltd. P: +61 8 6558 0573 P: +1 647 256 1922 Andrew Rowell Bettina Filippone Cannings Purple Renmark Financial Communications Inc E: arowell@canningspurple.com.au E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com P: +61 8 6314 6300 P: +1 416 644 2020 or +1 514 939 3989



Disclaimer

This ASX / TSX press release has been prepared by Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ABN: 56 147 325 620) ("Cardinal" or the "Company"). Neither the ASX or the TSX, nor their regulation service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



This press release contains summary information about Cardinal, its subsidiaries and their activities, which is current as at the date of this press release. The information in this press release is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete nor does it contain all the information, which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in Cardinal.

By its very nature exploration for minerals is a high‐risk business and is not suitable for certain investors. Cardinal’s securities are speculative. Potential investors should consult their stockbroker or financial advisor. There are a number of risks, both specific to Cardinal and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance of Cardinal and the value of an investment in Cardinal including but not limited to economic conditions, stock market fluctuations, gold price movements, regional infrastructure constraints, timing of approvals from relevant authorities, regulatory risks, operational risks and reliance on key personnel and foreign currency fluctuations.

Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded and subject to applicable law, each of Cardinal’s officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this press release and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this Announcement or any error or omission here from. Except as required by applicable law, the Company is under no obligation to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this press release or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information. Recipients of this press release should make their own independent assessment and determination as to the Company’s prospects, its business, assets and liabilities as well as the matters covered in this press release.