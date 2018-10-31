Nordic CEOs join forces for a sustainable future





Letter to the Nordic PMs

Oslo, 31 October 2018: Today, a group of Nordic-based CEOs announced a joint initiative to speed up the realisation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Representatives from the group presented their shared ambitions to Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg during the 70Nordic Council session in Oslo.The group consists of the CEOs of Equinor, Hydro, the GSMA, Ìslandsbanki, Nokia, SAS, Swedbank, Telenor Group, Telia Company, Vestas and Yara International. The CEOs have joined forces to highlight the need for new business models that will drive the transition to a 21st century economy aligned with the ethical, social and environmental priorities of our time. The initiative also creates a platform for the Nordic Prime Ministers to engage directly with the CEOs on how to move from sustainability as a compliance exercise to purpose driven companies. A key objective is to explore ways to deliver more impact through collaboration and responsible business practices."I applaud this joint Nordic initiative. Collaboration is indeed the magic formula for reaching the UN sustainability goals. We learn again and again, that through collaboration we achieve results that exceed our imagination. For instance, thanks to a joint effort between Yara, Kongsberg, SINTEF, Kalmar and the Norwegian Government, we can soon launch the world's first autonomous and emission free container ship. This we would never have achieved alone," says Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO of Yara.Anchored in business strategiesThe CEOs have committed to aligning their business strategies with the UN SDGs and to exploring opportunities for collaboration. The arena will facilitate experience exchange, shared learning and explore how the companies can best measure effects and maximize impact of their efforts.Joint letter to the Nordic Prime MinistersIn the early stages of forming the initiative, the CEOs sent a joint letter to the Nordic Prime Ministers in June 2018 announcing their ambitions. This resulted in today's meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who is also a co-chair of the UN's Global SDG Advocate group, during Nordic Council's 70joint session. In the meeting, the CEOs presented the shared ambitions on behalf of the initiative and an updated joint letter. The group also discussed the importance of global trade and public-private partnerships as vital preconditions for realizing the UN SDGs.Read the letter from the Nordic CEOs for a Sustainable Future to the Nordic Prime Ministers and their individual statements here.For further information:Kristin Nordal, Head of External Communications, YARAMobile: +4790015550Email: Kristin.nordal@yara.comAbout YaraIn collaboration with customers and partners, Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill its vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected.Our crop nutrition solutions and precision farming offerings allow farmers to increase yields and improve product quality while reducing environmental impact. Our environmental and industrial solutions improve air quality and reduce emissions, and are key ingredients in the production of a wide range of products. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large.Founded in 1905 to solve emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with more than 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2017, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.4 billion.www.yara.com