Sable Initiates Drilling at Don Julio Project

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2018 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Heaven Hill target, San Juan Province, Argentina. Heaven Hill is one of 5 active targets at the Don Julio Project, an extensive 5km by 5km Miocene lithocap located in the Cordillera Frontal of Argentina.

A minimum of 6 diamond drillholes of up to 450 meters depth are planned at Heaven Hill to test a 2km by 500m coincident alteration and gold in rock geochemical target (see Sable Press Release September 20, 2018). An additional 4 holes to the same depth will test the adjacent Esperanza Target, a 2km by 2km coincident gold and alteration target.

Don Julio is the final of three projects to be drilled by Sable this year. Neither the Heaven Hill nor Esperanza targets have been previously drilled.

Further information, including a map of drill hole locations can be obtained from Sable's website (sableresources.com).

ABOUT THE DON JULIO PROJECT

The Don Julio Project is defined by an extensive 5km by 5km Miocene lithocap located in the Cordillera Frontal of Argentina. The lithocap affects a package of fragmental volcanic rocks intruded by dacitic domes and phreatic breccias associated with and affected by an advanced argillic mineralizing event. A large anomalous precious metal footprint is coincident with the lithocap and associated with the advanced argillic mineralizing event. Field evidence indicates that the erosion level is high with high probability of preservation of a mineralized system. Sable is working in a systematic way to model the hydrothermal up flow zones that will define drill targets at depth. Sable believes Don Julio represents the southern extension of the prolific El Indio-Pascua Belt.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sables' main focus is developing their large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (35,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina, the Mexico Regional Program (1.5Mha), incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe drill ready projects and the BC Intrusion Related Program, Canada (13,600ha) incorporating the drill ready Tulox Project.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo. Exploration Manager for Sable Resources and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.