Ascendant Resources Reports 12.6 Metres at 12.2% ZnEq Including 735.2 g/t Ag as It Continues to Expand High-Grade Mineral Resources Through Drilling at El Mochito

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2018 - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQX: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce results from an additional 54 diamond drill holes (10,410 metres) from its 2018 exploration and definition drilling program at its El Mochito mine in Honduras. The drilling was split between step-out (64%) and in-fill (36%) drill holes and targeted the following eight areas located mainly in the eastern portion of the mine; Port Royal Manto, Santa Barbara, Santa Elena, Porvenir, Palmar Dyke, Nueva Este, Victoria and San Juan (See Figure 1 and Tables 1 & 2 below). These results continue to support the Company’s goal of adding additional Mineral Resources by expanding higher-grade deposits at El Mochito.

Drill Hole Location Map





Key highlights (true/apparent widths1) include:

Step-out Drilling

DDH 11008 – 2.2m at 31.0% ZnEq 1 , 16.8% Zn, 12.2% Pb and 257 g/t Ag (Santa Elena)

, 16.8% Zn, 12.2% Pb and 257 g/t Ag (Santa Elena) DDH 11026 – 5.4m at 9.05 ZnEq, 8.5% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 16 g/t Ag (Porvenir)

DDH 11049 – 2.9m at 16.5% ZnEq, 11.3% Zn, 5.1% Pb and 61.1 g/t Ag (Porvenir)

DDH 10973 – 2.6m at 14.3% ZnEq, 13.8% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 13.9 g/t Ag (Victoria)

Infill Drilling

DDH 11031 – 6.0m at 12.4% ZnEq, 6.2% Zn, 6.0% Pb and 70.5 g/t Ag (Santa Barbara)

DDH 11065 – 12.6m at 12.2% ZnEq, 5.9% Zn, 5.1% Pb and 735.2 g/t Ag (Palmar Dyke)

DDH 11053 – 18.7m at 15.9% ZnEq, 9.2% Zn, 4.4% Pb and 196.2 g/t Ag (Nueva Este)

DDH 11058 – 19.5m at 10.4% ZnEq, 3.9% Zn, 3.3% Pb and 237.4 g/t Ag (Nueva Este)

Infill drilling at the Nueva Este orebody continues to deliver high-grade results over substantial adjusted widths, with drilling to date indicating the deposit continues to the southeast. The Santa Elena orebody forms part of the El Mochito production plan in 2019 and beyond with step-out drilling continuing to also indicate an eastern extension of the deposit. The Santa Barbara and Porvenir orebodies form part of the current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate, and this drilling further adds in their delineation into Measured and Indicated categories. Results for the drilling in the Palmar Dyke area continues to demonstrate the high-grade nature of these deposits. The Palmar Dyke, Nueva Este and Santa Elena zones all returned significant silver assays, indicating the stronger silver mineralization of these deposits as they extend further past the current mining infrastructure. All deposits remain open along strike and at depth.

1 Please refer to tables for true/apparent widths which are estimated from actual drilled lengths.

Chris Buncic, President and CEO of Ascendant, commented: “We are extremely pleased with these results as they further support the Company’s view that there is strong potential for substantial Mineral Resource growth along strike of the known resources within the eastern portion of the mine. This reinforces the Company’s strategic view regarding the expansion and optimization plans laid out in the recently released Preliminary Economic Assessment, which envisions the installation of a subvertical shaft aimed at opening up the eastern portion of the mine.

He continued, “The Company is now well advanced on its 2018 exploration program at El Mochito having so far drilled 26,679 metres, of which 63% is step-out and 27% in-fill. Results continue to deliver high-grade intercepts, well above the current Mineral Resource grade, supporting the Company’s goal of upgrading Mineral Resources and subsequently further extending the mine life of El Mochito. Over its 70 year history, El Mochito has consistently demonstrated a high level of Mineral Resource conversion, making management confident it will be able to deliver further meaningful growth in the future.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a11c9b8-e74c-49e7-a1f6-cb7f606f0131

Table 1: Significant Assays



Drill Hole Category DDH No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) True / Apparent Width (m)* Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) ZnEq (%)** Area Step Out 11003 296.7 298.9 2.2 2.2 20.0 0.5 3.6 4.3 Santa Elena Step Out 11008 280.4 282.4 2.0 1.9 18.0 1.7 3.4 5.1 Santa Elena Step Out 11011 269.7 272.0 2.3 2.2 257.0 12.2 16.8 31.0 Santa Elena and 274.3 276.1 1.8 1.8 32.7 2.9 4.3 7.2 including 274.3 275.5 1.2 1.2 18.0 1.1 1.8 3.0 including 275.5 276.1 0.6 0.6 62.0 6.4 9.2 15.6 Step Out 11016 692.7 694.6 1.9 1.7 32.0 2.5 3.1 5.7 Santa Elena and 699.5 702.6 3.0 2.6 96.5 0.3 3.1 4.9 including 699.5 701.0 1.5 1.3 44.0 0.1 2.9 3.7 including 701.0 702.6 1.5 1.3 149.0 0.5 3.3 6.0 Step Out 11025 482.5 483.5 1.0 0.9 55.0 3.0 3.3 6.7 Santa Elena and 542.0 545.6 3.6 2.9 38.7 1.5 8.9 10.8 including 542.0 544.1 2.0 1.7 34.0 0.9 11.6 12.9 including 544.1 545.6 1.5 1.2 45.0 2.4 5.2 7.9 Step Out 11039 No Significant Intercepts Santa Elena Step Out 11044 341.4 342.9 1.5 1.5 55.0 5.3 6.0 11.4 Santa Elena and 580.6 581.9 1.2 1.2 103.0 2.7 6.9 10.8 and 588.1 591.3 3.2 2.8 28.6 1.1 3.2 4.6 including 588.1 590.1 2.0 1.8 29.0 1.5 3.6 5.3 including 590.1 591.3 1.2 1.1 28.0 0.5 2.7 3.5 Step Out 11056 No Significant Intercepts Santa Elena Step Out 11063 433.7 435.6 1.8 1.7 29.0 2.3 3.1 5.5 Santa Elena Step Out 11026 234.8 236.9 2.1 1.7 31.0 1.5 2.5 4.3 Porvenir and 284.0 292.6 8.6 5.4 16.3 0.3 8.5 9.0 including 284.0 286.2 2.2 1.4 11.0 0.3 10.7 11.1 including 286.2 288.0 1.8 1.1 6.0 0.1 2.3 2.5 including 288.0 289.6 1.5 1.0 19.0 0.3 6.9 7.5 including 289.6 292.6 3.0 1.9 25.0 0.3 11.4 12.0 Step Out 11032 249.0 253.0 4.0 4.0 201.0 1.6 3.6 8.1 Porvenir Step Out 11049 268.1 272.3 4.3 2.9 61.1 5.1 11.3 16.5 Porvenir including 268.1 270.4 2.3 1.6 95.0 8.7 14.1 22.8 including 270.4 272.3 2.0 1.4 22.0 0.9 8.1 9.2 Step Out 11055 325.5 327.0 1.5 1.1 60.0 3.7 4.2 8.2 Porvenir and 383.4 387.7 4.3 2.5 15.1 0.9 3.3 4.3 including 383.4 385.3 1.8 1.1 18.0 0.4 5.1 5.7 including 385.3 386.1 0.8 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 including 386.1 387.7 1.6 1.0 19.0 2.0 3.0 5.0 and 393.7 395.6 1.9 1.3 22.0 1.8 2.8 4.6 Step Out 11061 324.0 325.5 1.5 1.1 27.0 2.0 2.9 5.0 Porvenir and 333.1 334.7 1.6 1.2 44.0 1.4 5.0 6.9 Step Out 11001 35.1 41.3 6.2 6.0 26.6 2.4 3.2 5.6 Victoria including 35.1 36.6 1.5 1.5 23.0 1.7 2.2 4.0 including 36.6 38.7 2.1 2.1 26.0 3.1 4.3 7.2 including 38.7 41.3 2.6 2.5 29.2 2.2 2.8 5.2 and 185.3 186.5 1.2 1.1 41.0 1.9 2.5 4.7 and 190.5 192.5 2.0 1.9 21.0 1.5 3.1 4.7 and 202.8 205.7 2.9 2.8 63.1 0.9 5.8 7.6 and 210.3 213.1 2.7 2.6 13.9 0.3 13.8 14.3 including 210.3 211.8 1.5 1.4 17.0 0.4 17.1 17.7 including 211.8 213.1 1.2 1.2 10.0 0.2 9.6 9.9 and 221.0 225.9 4.9 4.2 40.3 1.0 4.0 5.5 including 221.0 222.5 1.5 1.3 38.0 1.3 2.0 3.6 including 222.5 224.0 1.5 1.3 62.0 1.4 7.0 9.2 including 224.0 225.9 1.8 1.6 24.0 0.5 3.1 3.9 Step Out 11007 No Significant Intercepts Victoria Step Out 11062 51.3 57.2 5.9 5.4 74.7 1.1 3.9 5.9 San Juan including 51.3 53.3 2.0 1.9 58.0 0.3 3.1 4.3 including 53.3 57.2 3.8 3.5 83.6 1.5 4.3 6.8 and 67.7 71.6 4.0 3.4 182.3 1.1 2.4 6.2 including 67.7 69.8 2.1 1.9 114.0 0.4 1.9 4.1 including 69.8 71.6 1.8 1.6 262.0 2.0 3.0 8.7 Infill 11004 No Significant Intercepts Port Royal Manto Infill 11019 No Significant Intercepts Port Royal Manto Infill 11021 64.2 66.4 2.3 1.9 18.9 0.1 9.3 9.6 Port Royal Manto including 64.2 65.2 1.1 0.9 5.0 0.0 3.1 3.1 including 65.2 66.4 1.2 1.0 31.0 0.1 14.7 15.3 and 69.8 79.6 9.8 6.7 30.5 0.3 7.9 8.6 including 69.8 71.6 1.8 1.3 18.0 0.1 7.3 7.6 including 71.6 73.2 1.5 1.0 5.0 0.1 2.3 2.5 including 73.2 74.7 1.5 1.0 32.0 0.1 12.4 13.0 including 74.7 76.2 1.5 1.0 24.0 0.3 6.3 6.9 including 76.2 79.6 3.4 2.3 51.2 0.6 9.4 10.7 Infill 11022 No Significant Intercepts Port Royal Manto Infill 11024 22.3 24.1 1.9 1.2 71.0 4.9 3.1 8.4 Port Royal Manto and 126.8 128.9 2.1 1.1 35.0 2.2 3.9 6.2 Infill 11027 50.7 52.7 2.1 1.6 39.0 3.5 4.3 7.8 Santa Barbara and 56.1 57.9 1.8 1.3 30.0 0.7 3.3 4.4 Infill 11028 32.0 33.5 1.5 1.5 20.0 2.1 3.7 5.7 Santa Barbara and 47.4 48.8 1.4 1.3 25.0 1.7 4.2 6.1 Infill 11030 50.9 52.9 2.0 1.6 53.0 4.3 5.2 9.6 Santa Barbara and 57.5 59.1 1.7 1.4 23.0 2.2 3.0 5.2 and 71.1 75.1 4.0 3.0 28.9 1.3 3.6 5.2 including 71.1 73.2 2.0 1.6 43.0 2.2 4.2 6.7 including 73.2 75.1 1.9 1.5 14.0 0.3 3.1 3.5 Infill 11031 32.0 33.5 1.5 1.5 35.0 1.0 2.9 4.3 Santa Barbara and 39.2 45.7 6.6 6.0 70.5 6.0 6.2 12.4 including 39.2 40.8 1.7 1.5 141.0 7.8 8.9 17.6 including 40.8 45.7 4.9 4.5 46.3 5.4 5.3 10.5 Infill 11034 26.0 28.2 2.2 2.0 35.0 1.1 5.0 6.4 Santa Barbara and 31.3 34.0 2.7 2.4 59.7 4.6 5.8 10.6 including 31.3 32.5 1.2 1.0 98.0 7.7 9.8 17.8 including 32.5 34.0 1.5 1.3 30.0 2.2 2.8 5.0 and 40.5 43.0 2.5 2.1 20.3 0.9 3.0 4.0 Infill 11036 36.0 38.1 2.1 1.7 24.0 2.0 3.0 5.0 Santa Barbara and 41.4 42.5 1.1 0.8 37.0 1.8 2.1 4.2 Infill 11038 19.5 20.9 1.4 1.4 41.0 4.6 5.4 9.9 Santa Barbara Infill 11040 22.1 24.4 2.3 1.7 20.0 2.1 2.0 4.1 Santa Barbara and 33.9 36.6 2.7 2.4 5.4 0.2 3.8 4.1 Infill 11042 27.7 36.3 8.5 8.0 46.0 2.8 6.4 9.5 Santa Barbara including 27.7 29.6 1.8 1.7 47.0 1.0 4.3 5.9 including 29.6 31.1 1.5 1.4 6.0 0.2 0.7 1.0 including 31.1 32.9 1.8 1.7 37.0 4.8 2.7 7.3 including 32.9 34.1 1.2 1.1 152.0 10.3 12.8 23.8 including 34.1 36.3 2.1 2.0 21.0 0.3 11.8 12.4 Infill 11043 68.0 71.3 3.4 2.3 41.9 2.8 10.6 13.6 Santa Barbara including 68.0 69.2 1.2 0.8 26.0 2.5 6.4 9.0 including 69.2 71.3 2.1 1.5 51.0 3.0 13.0 16.3 Infill 11045 41.8 45.7 4.0 3.8 40.9 4.1 6.3 10.3 Santa Barbara including 41.8 44.2 2.4 2.3 34.0 3.9 5.0 8.8 including 44.2 45.7 1.5 1.5 52.0 4.4 8.4 12.9 and 52.7 54.7 2.0 1.7 91.0 5.0 8.4 14.0 Infill 11047 28.7 38.7 10.1 9.3 53.4 1.5 6.8 8.9 Santa Barbara including 28.7 35.1 6.4 5.9 53.0 1.6 5.3 7.4 including 35.1 36.6 1.5 1.4 88.0 2.7 14.0 17.7 including 36.6 38.7 2.1 2.0 30.0 0.4 6.2 7.0 Infill 11048 32.9 36.3 3.4 2.8 49.6 2.6 4.7 7.7 Santa Barbara including 32.9 34.1 1.3 1.1 19.0 2.0 2.0 4.0 including 34.1 36.3 2.1 1.8 68.0 3.0 6.3 9.9 and 41.1 45.7 4.6 3.2 44.7 1.3 3.7 5.5 Infill 11051 39.6 41.1 1.5 1.3 46.0 4.7 6.3 11.0 Santa Barbara Infill 11054 94.9 96.0 1.1 0.6 49.0 4.5 5.4 9.9 Santa Barbara and 102.1 106.4 4.3 2.0 14.0 0.0 4.9 5.2 and 111.3 114.3 3.0 2.3 10.0 0.1 5.4 5.6 and 121.9 129.7 7.8 4.5 19.9 0.4 5.4 6.1 including 121.9 123.1 1.2 0.7 51.0 0.4 15.4 16.5 including 123.1 126.5 3.4 1.9 5.8 0.1 2.1 2.2 including 126.5 129.7 3.2 1.8 22.8 0.8 5.2 6.1 and 139.8 141.6 1.9 1.1 32.0 2.0 2.7 4.9 and 145.7 147.5 1.8 1.3 24.0 0.9 3.0 4.1 Infill 11057 44.0 45.7 1.7 1.2 30.0 2.0 5.7 7.8 Santa Barbara Infill 11059 60.1 63.1 3.0 3.0 63.1 5.0 7.7 12.9 Santa Barbara including 60.1 61.7 1.6 1.6 30.0 2.4 4.5 7.0 including 61.7 63.1 1.4 1.4 102.0 8.0 11.5 19.8 and 68.9 71.3 2.4 1.6 134.8 2.5 6.7 10.9 including 68.9 70.4 1.5 1.0 191.0 1.8 8.3 12.7 including 70.4 71.3 0.9 0.6 41.0 3.6 4.2 7.9 Infill 11035 308.8 309.7 0.9 0.9 7.0 0.0 4.3 4.4 Santa Elena Infill 11050 36.3 40.8 4.5 4.5 56.6 0.7 9.1 10.6 Palmar Dyke including 36.3 38.1 1.8 1.8 97.0 0.9 2.8 5.0 including 38.1 39.7 1.6 1.6 12.0 0.1 2.8 3.1 including 39.7 40.8 1.1 1.1 55.0 1.4 29.5 31.6 and 46.7 57.2 10.4 10.4 115.2 4.8 4.6 10.4 including 46.7 47.9 1.1 1.1 45.0 2.1 3.1 5.5 including 47.9 49.2 1.4 1.4 13.0 0.7 0.7 1.5 including 49.2 51.8 2.5 2.5 154.0 8.0 9.6 18.7 including 51.8 56.4 4.7 4.7 41.6 1.5 1.3 3.3 including 56.4 57.2 0.7 0.7 781.0 27.2 18.0 53.1 Infill 11052 36.5 37.4 0.9 0.9 289.0 4.7 7.5 16.0 Palmar Dyke and 40.0 41.1 1.1 1.1 204.0 0.9 0.9 4.8 and 42.7 51.3 8.7 8.7 100.1 4.7 6.7 12.2 including 42.7 44.5 1.8 1.8 59.0 2.3 7.1 10.0 including 44.5 48.8 4.3 4.3 126.4 5.6 7.7 14.4 including 48.8 51.3 2.6 2.6 85.5 4.7 4.9 10.2 Infill 11065 25.6 38.3 12.6 12.6 735.2 5.1 5.9 21.7 Palmar Dyke including 25.6 27.1 1.5 1.5 3518.0 14.9 16.9 84.7 including 27.1 31.4 4.3 4.3 785.5 3.9 2.2 17.8 including 31.4 35.7 4.3 4.3 5.0 0.1 0.1 0.3 including 35.7 38.3 2.6 2.6 218.0 9.5 15.1 26.5 Infill 11069 12.2 17.2 5.0 3.8 120.7 4.1 4.6 9.9 Palmar Dyke including 12.2 13.7 1.5 1.2 256.0 2.2 2.6 8.5 including 13.7 17.2 3.5 2.6 61.4 5.0 5.5 10.6 Infill 11071 47.9 48.8 0.9 0.9 280.0 9.6 21.1 33.6 Palmar Dyke Infill 11072 29.0 31.6 2.6 2.6 75.0 2.5 5.3 8.5 Palmar Dyke including 29.0 29.4 0.4 0.4 313.0 9.5 24.0 36.8 including 29.4 31.6 2.2 2.2 32.0 1.2 1.9 3.4 and 41.1 43.6 2.4 2.4 163.0 5.7 2.2 9.5 and 100.6 103.6 3.0 3.0 46.0 2.4 1.5 4.3 Infill 11075 34.7 37.5 2.8 2.8 144.9 6.1 5.6 13.0 Palmar Dyke and 42.7 47.5 4.9 4.9 71.3 2.9 3.0 6.6 and 49.4 52.7 3.4 3.4 106.5 5.4 4.7 10.9 and 53.8 56.1 2.3 2.3 37.0 1.4 2.5 4.2 and 71.6 93.3 21.7 21.7 93.6 4.7 5.1 10.5 including 71.6 76.8 5.2 5.2 53.2 2.7 3.2 6.2 including 76.8 78.0 1.2 1.2 22.0 0.9 1.1 2.2 including 78.0 80.8 2.7 2.7 141.7 6.6 6.8 14.5 including 80.8 83.8 3.0 3.0 35.4 1.7 2.1 4.2 including 83.8 85.3 1.5 1.5 284.0 15.9 9.8 27.6 including 85.3 86.9 1.5 1.5 73.0 3.0 3.8 7.4 including 86.9 90.2 3.4 3.4 172.9 8.6 10.9 20.9 including 90.2 93.3 3.1 3.1 34.8 2.0 3.0 5.2 Infill 11029 6.4 10.2 3.8 3.7 378.2 15.6 26.8 45.9 Nueva Este and 18.7 20.1 1.4 1.4 140.0 5.2 1.4 7.9 and 97.0 102.1 5.1 5.0 112.6 1.8 2.4 5.6 including 97.0 100.6 3.6 3.5 92.2 1.3 1.6 4.2 including 100.6 102.1 1.5 1.5 161.0 2.8 4.2 9.0 and 103.3 104.9 1.5 1.5 2850.0 11.4 19.7 74.0 Infill 11033 3.0 9.1 6.1 6.1 94.6 1.9 1.5 4.6 Nueva Este including 3.0 5.8 2.7 2.7 53.0 1.6 1.7 3.8 including 5.8 9.1 3.4 3.4 128.6 2.2 1.3 5.2 and 115.2 116.7 1.5 1.5 319.0 0.2 0.2 5.4 Infill 11037 28.4 29.9 1.4 1.4 459.0 14.1 4.6 23.6 Nueva Este and 89.1 90.8 1.8 1.8 1168.0 1.4 2.2 21.7 and 93.3 119.8 26.5 26.5 197.1 1.7 3.5 8.1 including 93.3 95.1 1.8 1.8 115.0 1.1 1.6 4.3 including 95.1 96.0 0.9 0.9 407.0 1.5 3.6 11.3 including 96.0 97.8 1.8 1.8 6.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 including 97.8 99.7 1.8 1.8 132.0 3.6 5.0 10.1 including 99.7 103.6 4.0 4.0 18.8 0.4 0.5 1.1 including 103.6 107.0 3.4 3.3 222.0 1.3 1.6 6.1 including 107.0 110.6 3.7 3.6 614.0 4.7 14.7 28.2 including 110.6 111.6 0.9 0.9 598.0 2.1 4.4 15.5 including 111.6 112.8 1.2 1.2 88.0 0.1 0.1 1.6 including 112.8 114.3 1.5 1.5 155.0 2.8 2.2 7.0 including 114.3 117.0 2.7 2.7 35.0 0.4 0.4 1.3 including 117.0 119.8 2.7 2.7 124.7 2.0 3.0 6.6 Infill 11041 69.8 77.3 7.5 7.1 108.1 3.6 5.8 10.6 Nueva Este including 69.8 71.3 1.5 1.4 31.0 2.3 3.2 5.7 including 71.3 72.5 1.2 1.2 16.0 0.9 0.5 1.5 including 72.5 73.9 1.4 1.3 218.0 10.6 23.3 35.7 including 73.9 75.3 1.4 1.3 36.0 0.1 0.2 0.8 including 75.3 77.3 2.0 1.9 198.0 3.8 3.0 9.3 Infill 11046 No Significant Intercepts Nueva Este Infill 11053 46.6 47.8 1.2 1.1 201.0 0.6 0.6 4.3 Nueva Este and 110.7 130.8 20.0 18.7 196.2 4.4 9.2 15.9 including 110.7 114.3 3.6 3.3 99.1 1.6 2.4 5.3 including 114.3 117.3 3.0 2.8 30.0 0.6 0.1 1.1 including 117.3 118.9 1.5 1.4 233.0 3.3 9.9 16.3 including 118.9 122.4 3.5 3.3 299.1 5.0 17.4 26.3 including 122.4 124.6 2.2 2.1 187.0 1.8 2.9 7.3 including 124.6 125.0 0.4 0.3 5.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 including 125.0 126.8 1.8 1.7 162.0 5.6 22.0 29.3 including 126.8 128.3 1.5 1.4 215.0 2.8 3.0 8.7 including 128.3 130.8 2.4 2.3 426.0 16.4 19.3 39.7 Infill 11058 79.4 99.4 20.0 19.5 237.4 3.3 3.9 10.4 Nueva Este including 79.4 80.8 1.4 1.3 250.0 1.5 2.4 7.5 including 80.8 82.3 1.5 1.5 39.0 1.8 1.3 3.4 including 82.3 86.6 4.3 4.2 113.4 3.4 3.5 8.2 including 86.6 88.4 1.8 1.8 7.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 including 88.4 94.5 6.1 6.0 136.3 2.3 1.7 5.8 including 94.5 96.3 1.8 1.8 356.0 4.6 4.3 13.7 including 96.3 97.5 1.2 1.2 114.0 2.2 5.0 8.6 including 97.5 99.4 1.8 1.8 1214.0 11.6 18.2 47.0 * True Thickness and apparent widths are estimates. ** Price assumptions used were US$1.21/lb Zn, US$1.06/lb Pb and US$18/troy oz Ag. Zinc equivalent metal grade (ZnEq. %) was calculated as follows: Zn% +(Pb x 0.82) +(Ag g/t x 0.0149) = ZnEq% and is based on 88.9% Zn recovery, 74.3% Pb recovery and 77.7% Ag





Table 2: Collar Table





UTM Coordinates (WGS84Z16N) Area Drill Hole Category Mine Level (ft) DDH No. Easting (m) Northing (m) Elev. (m) Azi. Incl. Length (m) Victoria Step Out 2790 11001 384,378 1,642,145 111 129 -45 242.3 Santa Elena Step Out 2680 11003 383,370 1,642,801 125 149 -75 321.0 Port Royal Manto Infill 2450 11004 382,302 1,642,354 193 290 -33 176.2 Victoria Step Out 2790 11007 384,375 1,642,144 111 180 -46 208.8 Santa Elena Step Out 2680 11008 383,369 1,642,800 125 179 -59 310.0 Santa Elena Step Out 2680 11011 383,369 1,642,800 125 180 -78 294.4 Santa Elena Step Out 2680 11016 383,371 1,642,805 126 40 -44 721.2 Port Royal Manto Infill 2449 11019 382,305 1,642,356 192 25 -45 97.8 Port Royal Manto Infill 2450 11021 382,306 1,642,355 192 59 -50 88.4 Port Royal Manto Infill 2450 11022 382,305 1,642,355 192 60 -43 107.3 Port Royal Manto Infill 2450 11024 382,309 1,642,354 192 89 -36 149.4 Santa Elena Step Out 2680 11025 383,372 1,642,804 125 69 -40 564.8 Porvenir Step Out 2790 11026 384,136 1,642,306 105 27 -41 321.9 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11027 383,141 1,642,586 -38 321 -24 98.8 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11028 383,141 1,642,586 -38 318 -44 67.1 Nueva Este Infill 2100 11029 384,062 1,642,102 292 75 -10 134.1 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11030 383,142 1,642,586 -38 341 -35 87.5 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11031 383,142 1,642,587 -38 345 -64 57.9 Porvenir Step Out 2790 11032 384,139 1,642,309 106 28 -33 463.3 Nueva Este Infill 2100 11033 384,062 1,642,102 292 75 0 133.2 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11034 383,138 1,642,586 -39 296 -42 56.4 Santa Elena Infill 2680 11035 383,369 1,642,803 125 218 -70 320.0 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11036 383,137 1,642,587 -38 294 -23 60.4 Nueva Este Infill 2100 11037 384,061 1,642,102 292 83 -9 155.4 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11038 383,140 1,642,584 -38 274 -65 41.1 Santa Elena Step Out 2680 11039 383,369 1,642,806 126 352 -42 545.3 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11040 383,140 1,642,584 -38 271 -42 43.3 Nueva Este Infill 2100 11041 384,061 1,642,102 291 82 -22 267.6 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11042 383,141 1,642,584 -38 291 -79 46.9 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11043 383,144 1,642,583 -37 113 -40 97.5 Santa Elena Step Out 2680 11044 383,372 1,642,805 126 40 -50 630.0 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11045 383,143 1,642,584 -37 94 -58 64.0 Nueva Este Infill 2100 11046 384,061 1,642,102 290 92 -32 108.2 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11047 383,143 1,642,583 -37 159 -58 50.3 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11048 383,142 1,642,582 -38 179 -36 54.9 Porvenir Step Out 2790 11049 384,140 1,642,309 105 37 -41 292.6 Palmar Dyke Infill 2100 11050 384,190 1,642,224 294 64 -1 75.3 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11051 383,141 1,642,582 -38 209 -31 51.5 Palmar Dyke Infill 2100 11052 384,187 1,642,225 294 52 -1 61.0 Nueva Este Infill 2100 11053 384,061 1,642,102 292 96 8 143.3 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11054 383,144 1,642,586 -37 33 -40 158.5 Porvenir Step Out 2790 11055 384,140 1,642,309 106 36 -32 422.1 Santa Elena Step Out 2680 11056 383,367 1,642,804 126 290 -32 387.1 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11057 383,138 1,642,582 -38 243 -17 56.4 Nueva Este Infill 2100 11058 384,062 1,642,102 291 77 -13 134.1 Santa Barbara Infill 3250 11059 383,145 1,642,585 -37 64 -49 107.0 Porvenir Step Out 2790 11061 384,138 1,642,309 106 12 -36 363.6 San Juan Step Out 1160 11062 382,878 1,642,053 584 217 59 161.5 Santa Elena Step Out 2680 11063 383,373 1,642,802 125 108 -48 451.1 Palmar Dyke Infill 2100 11065 384,193 1,642,232 294 37 -1 48.2 Palmar Dyke Infill 2100 11069 384,193 1,642,232 297 36 45 30.5 Palmar Dyke Infill 2100 11071 384,193 1,642,232 294 36 -21 66.4 Palmar Dyke Infill 2100 11072 384,231 1,642,219 295 92 -1 106.7 Palmar Dyke Infill 2100 11075 384,231 1,642,218 295 105 0 106.7





Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Analytical work was carried out by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. (ACME), Vancouver, Canada. Drill core samples were prepared in Bureau Veritas’s laboratory in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Pulp samples were then sent to their analytical Laboratory in Vancouver, Canada. All samples were analyzed for zinc, Lead, copper, iron and silver values determined by method code AR402 atomic absorption spectrometry, and any over limit values were determined using method code FA410. Bureau Veritas has routine quality control procedures which ensure that every batch of 40 prepared samples includes three sample repeats, two commercial standards and blanks. Bureau Veritas is independent from Ascendant. Ascendant used standard QA/QC procedures, when inserting blanks, for the drilling program.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick E. Toth, P.Geo., Director Exploration to Ascendant and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its flagship 100%-owned producing El Mochito zinc, lead and silver mine in west-central Honduras, which has been in production since 1948. After acquiring the mine in December 2016, Ascendant spent 2017 implementing a rigorous and successful optimization program restoring the historic potential of El Mochito delivering record levels of production with profitability restored. The Company now remains focused on cost reduction and further operational improvements to drive robust profitability in 2018 and beyond. Expanding and upgrading El Mochito’s significant Mineral Resources through exploration work for near-mine growth is an ongoing focus for the Company. With a significant land package of 11,000 hectares in Honduras and an abundance of historical data, there are several regional targets providing longer term exploration upside which could lead to further resource growth.

Ascendant also holds an interest in the high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Company is engaged in exploration of the Project with the goal of expanding already substantial defined Mineral Resources and testing additional known targets. The Company’s acquisition of its interest in the Lagoa Salgada Project offers a low-cost entry point to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity. The Company holds an additional option to increase their interest in the Project upon completion of certain milestones.

Ascendant Resources is engaged in the ongoing evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



