Finlay Commences Deep-penetrating Ground Geophysical Surveys on its Silver Hope Property

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2018 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (the "Company") is pleased to report that deep-penetrating induced polarization (IP) and magnetotellurics (MT) geophysical surveys have commenced at its 100% owned Silver Hope Property in central British Columbia.

Since 2010, the drilling of geophysical anomalies at the Silver Hope has successfully led to the discovery of the West Horizon copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) porphyry, and to the deep-seated copper-silver-gold (Cu-Ag-Au) stockwork mineralization along the Main and Main Deep Horizon. The new IP and MT work can potentially penetrate to 1.5km depth and be used in conjunction with previous IP, magnetics, gravity, airborne geophysical surveys and core drilling to provide more comprehensive data re-interpretation. Ultimately, this will allow for target definition and vectors for future drilling programs.

The current survey will complete coverage of the West, Main/Deep and East Horizons. (Click HERE for a map of the IP & MT lines and the Horizons).

Management is targeting deep-seated porphyry intrusions that are believed to be the source for Cu-Ag-Au occurrences found along a favourable geological trend (Main Trend) that extends south from the former Equity Silver Mine deposits.

The Company further reports the approval of a multi-year exploration permit for exploration work until 2024. The Property was also granted tenure protection due to the wildfires and evacuation orders this summer and early fall.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSX Venture Exchange company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia. The Company's properties include:

the Silver Hope which includes porphyry copper-molybdenum mineralization discovered in 2010, along with three silver-copper mineralized zones, in a contiguous trend with the mined-out deposits of the former Equity Silver Mines (71 million oz. silver, 185 million lbs. copper and 508,000 oz. gold; Reference: http://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093L++001). The Silver Hope Property surrounds the former Equity Silver Mine;





the ATTY which is contiguous to the north side of the Kemess East deposit and adjacent to the Kemess Underground deposit of Centerra Gold Inc. and was recently optioned to Serengeti Resources (Finlay NR 01-18 dated March 5, 2018), and





the PIL Property which is adjacent to Sable Resource's Baker Mine.

Finlay Minerals Ltd. trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information and details please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

