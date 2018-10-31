Excelsior Mining Secures US$75 Million Project Financing Package

Phoenix, October 31, 2018 - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement for a US$75 million project financing package. This comprehensive funding plan will enable Excelsior to transition the fully-permitted Gunnison Copper Project in southeastern Arizona into America's next new copper producer.

Stephen Twyerould, the President & CEO, commented, "In today's challenging mining market, only quality projects are able to secure funding. This financing delivers superior long-term economics for shareholders and allows us to quickly move into construction this year. Excelsior's pathway to achieving producer status is now clear, and we look forward to bringing the USA's next new strategic metal producer online in 2019."

Shaun Usmar, CEO of Triple Flag Mining Finance Ltd., commented, "Triple Flag is excited to partner with Excelsior to finance the Gunnison Copper Project. Our flexible and innovative financing will allow the Gunnison Copper Project to quickly proceed to construction and production over the next year, delivering a new, low-cost source of American copper. We congratulate the Excelsior team for its impressive progress in advancing this project to fully funded status."

Financing Package Highlights

The US$75 million project financing package (collectively, the "Financing") will be provided by Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. ("Triple Flag"), and consists of a US$65 million copper metal stream (the "Stream") and a concurrent US$10 million private placement of common shares of Excelsior (the "Equity Placement"). The closing of these funding commitments is subject to various conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Financing is expected to close during November 2018 (the "Closing Date").

Benefits for Excelsior

The Financing provides Excelsior with a comprehensive project funding solution that would cover all capital expenditures and working capital requirements related to the start-up of the Gunnison Copper Project.

The Stream is not subject to interest payments and is unsecured, thereby allowing for future project debt financing to expand the project production capacity up to the targeted 125 million pounds per year.

The Stream provides an option for Triple Flag to provide an additional US$65 million in funding for the second stage expansion of the Gunnison Copper Project, while also preserving the right of Excelsior to buy-down 50% of the Stream.

The Equity Placement provides further alignment between Excelsior and Triple Flag, with Triple Flag acting as a true project partner.

This transaction allows Excelsior to complete the construction without incurring project debt financing or the issuance of a large number of shares in a poor equity market.

Details of the Financing

Upfront Deposit

Excelsior and its subsidiaries, Excelsior Mining Arizona, Inc. ("Excelsior Arizona") and Excelsior Mining JCM, Inc. ("JCM"), have entered into a metals purchase and sale agreement (the "Stream Agreement") with Triple Flag, whereby Triple Flag has committed to fund a deposit of US$65 million (the "Stage 1 Upfront Deposit") against the future sale and delivery by Excelsior Arizona of a percentage of the refined copper production from the Gunnison Copper Project. Excelsior will sell to Triple Flag this percentage of refined copper at a price equal to 25% of the copper spot price. The exact percentages of copper production to be sold to Triple Flag varies as per the total production capacity. These percentages are detailed in the table below.



Stage 1

(25 M lbs/yr) Stage 2

(75 M lbs/yr) Stage 3

(125 M lbs/yr) Stage 1 Upfront Deposit 16.5% 5.75% 3.5%

"At full production of 125 million pounds per annum, and using the same US$2.75 copper price from our Feasibility Study, the Stream would add just an additional 7 cents per pound to our industry-leading all-in-sustaining operating costs of US$1.23 per pound," added Stephen Twyerould. "With this Stream, the Gunnison Copper Project would still be one of the lowest cost pure copper producers in the United States, and one of the lowest capex per pound copper projects in the industry."

In consideration of the Stream, Excelsior shall also issue to Triple Flag 3.5 million five-year common share purchase warrants, whose five-year term shall begin on the Closing Date, entitling Triple Flag to purchase 3.5 million Excelsior common shares at a strike price of C$1.50 per share issued.

Triple Flag Expansion Option and Excelsior Buy-Down Right

Subsequent to notice from Excelsior that the Company will be expanding production capacity to an amount equal to or greater than 50 million pounds per annum, Triple Flag will have the option to increase its stream participation by paying an additional US$65 million (the "Expansion Upfront Deposit").

Excelsior also retains the option to reduce the amount of the Stream by 50% by making a buy-down payment to Triple Flag (the "Buy-Down Payment"). The amount of the Buy-Down Payment depends on whether Triple Flag has exercised its option to provide the Expansion Upfront Deposit. The Buy-Down Payment is calculated as an amount that provides Triple Flag with an internal rate of return of 15% on 50% of the Stage 1 Upfront Deposit and, if applicable, 15% on 50% of the Expansion Upfront Deposit (in each case after taking into account the value of Stream deliveries (net of the 25% purchase price payment for such deliveries) made to Triple Flag prior to its payment).

The table below shows the percentage of production to be acquired by Triple Flag based on scenarios that include Triple Flag's Expansion Option and Excelsior's Buy-Down Right.



Stage 1

(25 M lbs/yr) Stage 2

(75 M lbs/yr) Stage 3

(125 M lbs/yr) Stage 1 Upfront Deposit + Expansion Option 16.5% 11.0% 6.6% Stage 1 Upfront Deposit + Expansion Option + Buy-Down Right 16.5% 5.5% 3.3% Stage 1 Upfront Deposit + Buy-Down Right 16.5% 2.875% 1.75%

Equity Placement

In conjunction with the Stream, Excelsior will complete the Equity Placement to raise proceeds of US$10 million (net of applicable fees and expenses). The Equity Placement will consist of the issuance to Triple Flag of an aggregate of 13,818,977 Excelsior common shares at an aggregate subscription price of US $10 million, or equal to approximately Cdn$0.95 per share at current exchange rates. In addition, affiliates of Greenstone Resources L.P. retain a pre-emptive right over the issuance of common shares of the Company. The overall size of the Equity Placement may be increased up to US$20 million dependent upon Greenstone's decision to exercise its pre-emptive right and in what proportion.

Advisors

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company. Torys LLP acted as legal counsel to Triple Flag. Clarksons Platou Securities AS and BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisors to the Company.

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. and Triple Flag Mining Finance Ltd. together constitute Triple Flag Mining. Triple Flag Mining primarily targets streaming and royalty investments in the mining sector with backing by Elliott Management Corporation, an experienced global investment firm with more than $35 billion of assets under management. Triple Flag Mining's focus is on being a leading sought-after long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle. In less than 2 years, Triple Flag has committed over US$800 million to the mining sector, with a primary focus on precious metal streaming and royalty investments. For more information, visit http://www.tripleflagmining.com.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior "The Copper Solution Company" is a mineral exploration and development company that is advancing the Gunnison Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The project is a fully-permitted, advanced staged, low cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery copper extraction project. The Feasibility Study projected an after-tax NPV of US$ 807 million and an IRR of 40% using a US$ 2.75 per pound copper price and a 7.5% discount rate.

Excelsior's technical work on the Gunnison Copper Project is supervised by Stephen Twyerould, Fellow of AUSIMM, President & CEO of Excelsior and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Twyerould has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Additional information about the Gunnison Copper Project can be found in the technical report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com entitled: "Gunnison Copper Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study" dated effective December 17, 2016.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

