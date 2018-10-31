Margaux Resources Announces Completion of Drilling and Extension to Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Units

Calgary, October 31, 2018 - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that follow-up drilling on the Company's Bayonne gold property in southern BC is complete. Two holes (590 m) were drilled to follow up the Company's recent 12 hole (2,628 m) drill program on the property.

Previously released highlights from the 12 hole program (see Margaux news release October 22, 2018) include:

Vein intercepts from drilling: 1.40 m @ 39.43 g/t gold, 131.2 g/t silver 0.88 m @ 16.88 g/t gold, 60.2 g/t silver 1.14 m @ 10.85 g/t gold, 23.7 g/t silver

Low-grade, bulk tonnage potential indicated: 12.22 m @ 2.89 g/t gold, 20.5 g/t silver 9.17 m @ 1.01 g/t gold 12.92 m @ 0.55 g/t gold



Results from the recently completed 2 holes are pending.

The Company also announces that it has extended the expiry date of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering"). The closing date of the Offering will now be on or before December 4, 2018, and subject to receiving final regulatory approvals. Additional details regarding the Offering can be found in the Company's news releases dated September 20, 2018 and October 16, 2018.

