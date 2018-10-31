Sitka Receives NI 43-101 Report on Burro Creek Property

Vancouver, October 31, 2018 - Sitka Gold Corp. (CSE: SIG) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission, an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on its recently acquired Burro Creek Property in Arizona. The Report was prepared by Ms. Jean Pautler, P.Geo., an independent registered professional geologist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia. The report can be found on SEDAR and on the Company's website.

The report presents a two-phase exploration to expand the size of the currently known deposit. Phase 1 will consist of geophysical surveys, trenching and geochemical surveys in advance of further drilling. During this time the existing Historical Mineral Resource Estimate on the property will be updated to bring it in line with present-day NI 43-101 reporting standards. Phase 2 calls for 4,000m of drilling in approximately 50 holes. The total cost of Phase 1 & 2 will be approximately $1.3 million CAD.

Additionally, the Company has recently staked 27 lode claims on highly prospective ground adjacent to the 4 patented mineral claims where much of the exploration will take place going forward. This adds to the existing 8 lode claims and patented claims to bring the total area for the project to approximately 750 acres.

About the Burro Creek Property

The Burro Creek Property is located 1.6 km off of State Highway 93 in Mohave County, Arizona, approximately 265 km southeast of Las Vegas, Nevada and 200 km north of Phoenix, Arizona. The 750 acre property is accessible via dirt road and consists of four patented mineral claims (situated on private land) and 35 surrounding lode mineral claims. The Property is situated in an active mining belt that includes Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc.'s neighbouring Bagdad Mine (www.fcx.com). Northwest Arizona also hosts other gold & silver development properties such as Northern Vertex Mining Corp.'s Moss Gold-Silver project (www.northernvertex.com).

The Property covers a low-sulphidation epithermal vein system (the "Burro Vein") that hosts gold and silver Indicated and Inferred Historical Mineral Resource Estimates. The Burro Vein has been traced for over 1.7 km with reported widths of up to 45 meters and remains open for expansion along strike near surface and at depth. Results from a Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil survey conducted in 2013 by the last operators on the Property returned an anomalous gold and silver trace across the basalt cover that is interpreted to be the buried portion of the Burro Vein over a strike length of approximately 1.0 km. This anomaly provides immediate drill targets to test the continuity of the Burro Vein and potentially expand the known Historical Mineral Resource Estimate. Parallel high-tension power lines lie within 1.6 km of the Burro Deposit and water rights on the Property have been secured, providing the project with excellent infrastructure for future development (see previous news release NR18-18, dated September 21, 2018).

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Donald Penner, P. Geo., President of Sitka Gold Corp., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada and managed by a team of experienced mining industry professionals. The Company is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Adobe Gold property in Nevada, an option to earn a 100% interest in the Burro Creek Property in Arizona and owns a 100% interest in its Coppermine River project in Nunavut and the Alpha Gold property in Nevada.

