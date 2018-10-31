Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
September 2018 Quarterly Report

14:54 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 - Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (ASX: PLL; NASDAQ: PLLL) (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to present its September 2018 quarterly report.

Highlights during and subsequent to the quarter were:

  • Completed an updated Scoping Study for the Company’s Piedmont Lithium Project (“Project”), located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (“TSB”) in the United States, which delivered outstanding results including:
    • compelling economics due to attractive capital and operating costs, significant by-product credits, short transportation distances, minimal royalties and low corporate income taxes;
    • a chemical plant producing 22,700tpa of lithium hydroxide supported by an open pit mine and concentrator producing 170,000tpa of 6% spodumene concentrate; and
    • by-product quartz (99,000tpa), feldspar (125,000tpa), and mica (15,500tpa) providing credits to the cost of lithium production;
  • Completed bench-scale metallurgical testwork program to produce consistent high-grade spodumene concentrates (Li2O>6.0%) with low iron content (Fe2O3<1%);
  • Completed Mineral Resource estimates and bench-scale metallurgical testwork for by-product quartz, feldspar and mica as by-products of spodumene concentrate from the Project;
  • Commenced permitting on the Project for all federal, state and local permits, which is targeted for completion in 2019;
  • Completed initial exploratory drilling on the Company’s new Sunnyside and Central properties in the TSB, which returned encouraging results, including the Project’s widest intercept to-date.

Next steps:

  • Piedmont will now move forward with a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) on the Project, targeted for completion during 2019;
  • Additional drilling is planned on the core property to potentially extend the mine life by converting the new Exploration Target into a Mineral Resource;
  • Further metallurgical studies, including evaluating the potential for a Dense Medium Separation (“DMS”) before the flotation circuit, to further enhance operating costs in the concentrator;
  • Complete permit applications and secure the necessary permits to commence mining and processing operations at the Project; and
  • Continued expansion of the Company’s land position in the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (“TSB”) with a focus on areas of high mineral prospectivity.

Click here to view the quarterly report.

For further information, contact:
Keith D. Phillips Anastasios (Taso) Arima
President & CEO Executive Director
T: +1 973 809 0505 T: +1 347 899 1522
E: keith@piedmontlithium.com E: taso@piedmontlithium.com



Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (ADR)

Bergbau
Australien
www.piedmontlithium.com


