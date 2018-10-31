Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Tudor Gold Announces Participation in Two European Conferences in November

15:51 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, October 31, 2018 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) ("Tudor" or the "Company") is pleased to inform you that the Company will be an exhibitor at two important European precious metals conferences in November:

  • 2018 Precious & Battery Metals Summit Zurich

November 5-6, 2018 │ Park Hyatt Zurich

You can find more information about the event and registration process here:
http://www.precioussummit.com/event/2018-summit-zurich/

  • 2018 International Precious Metals & Commodities Show Munich

November 9-10, 2018│MVG Museum Munich

You can find more information about the event and registration process here:
https://www.edelmetallmesse.com/en/index.html

Both events are designed to introduce investors and portfolio managers to some of the most prospective investment opportunities currently available in the global precious and battery metals sectors.

Tudor Gold's representatives would be happy to meet you at the conferences and give you an update on the Company's latest activities and developments.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large world-class deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in several other mineral properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"
Walter Storm
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 416-868-1079 Extension 231
Email: cathy@chfir.com


