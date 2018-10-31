Tudor Gold Announces Participation in Two European Conferences in November

Vancouver, October 31, 2018 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) ("Tudor" or the "Company") is pleased to inform you that the Company will be an exhibitor at two important European precious metals conferences in November:
2018 Precious & Battery Metals Summit Zurich
November 5-6, 2018 │ Park Hyatt Zurich
You can find more information about the event and registration process here: http://www.precioussummit.com/event/2018-summit-zurich/
2018 International Precious Metals & Commodities Show Munich
November 9-10, 2018│MVG Museum Munich
You can find more information about the event and registration process here: https://www.edelmetallmesse.com/en/index.html
Both events are designed to introduce investors and portfolio managers to some of the most prospective investment opportunities currently available in the global precious and battery metals sectors.
Tudor Gold's representatives would be happy to meet you at the conferences and give you an update on the Company's latest activities and developments.
About Tudor Gold
Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large world-class deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in several other mineral properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.
"Walter Storm" Walter Storm President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:
