Integra Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Offering

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2018 - Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ITR; OTCQX:IRRZF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered offering of 6,867,600 special warrants (the “Special Warrants”) at an issue price of $0.80 per Special Warrant for gross proceeds of $5,494,080 (the “Offering”).

The Special Warrants, which are otherwise subject to a four month hold period expiring March 1, 2019, will be converted into free trading common shares in the capital of the Company, for no additional consideration, through the filing of a short form prospectus (the “Conversion”).

The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company paid approximately $122,600 to certain finders in connection with the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration and development expenditures at the DeLamar Project and for general corporate purposes.

The previously announced concurrent $10 million bought deal prospectus offering of the Company is expected to close on or around November 6, 2018 (the “Prospectus Offering”).

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The primary focus of the Company is advancement of its DeLamar Project, consisting of the neighbouring DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in the heart of the historic Owyhee County mining district in south western Idaho. The first exploration program in over 25 years is currently underway on the DeLamar Project with more than 20,000 meters planned for 2018. The management team comprises the former executive team from Integra Gold Corp.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

George Salamis

President, CEO and Director

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering, completion of the Conversion and conduct of, and completion of, the Prospectus Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to completion of the Offering, obtaining regulatory approvals for the Offering, the speculative nature of the Company’s business, the Company’s formative stage of development and the Company’s financial position.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

