Queensland Bauxite Ltd: Cover Note and Second Supplementary Prospectus

Sydney, Australia - Queensland Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:QBL) provides the Company's cover note and second supplementary prospectus.This attached second supplementary prospectus has included updated information on the original prospectus that was lodged with the ASIC on 27 September 2018 and the first supplementary prospectus lodged with the ASIC on 17th October 2018.The Company is very pleased and grateful for the overwhelming support of our shareholders in their support of the Offer, with the Company having received applications under the Capital Raising Offer exceeding the maximum subscription of $5,950,000.We would like to advise that there is no requirement for shareholders to make any further applications or do anything further in their applications already made. The applications will be considered during this interim period, and allocations will be made giving priority to larger and longer term shareholders of the Company. A final decision on which applications will be accepted and how much will be accepted from each shareholder will be made during this period, and each shareholder will be notified directly by the Company once a decision is made. There is no need to contact the company to reapply.The Directors thank all our shareholders who have made this raising a success, and we look forward to the imminent relisting of the newly branded Cann Global, and sharing in the success of its continued growth and development with all our loyal shareholders.To view the second supplementary prospectus, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/34D83XOS





Queensland Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:QBL) is an Australian listed company focused on the exploration and development of its bauxite tenements in Queensland and New South Wales. The Company's lead project is the South Johnstone Bauxite Deposit in northern Queensland which has rail running through the project area and is approximately 15-24 kilometres from the nearest deep water port. The Company intends to become a bauxite producer with a focus on commencing production at South Johnstone as early as possible. The Company also pursues additional investment opportunities, and has agreed to acquire a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Limited, an Australian leader in the hemp and Cannabis industries, and a 100% shareholding in Medcan Australia Pty Ltd, a company with an ODC cultivation and production License and a DA approved Cannabis production and manufacturing facility.





