Cervantes Corporation Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) ("the Company" or "Cervantes") is pleased to provide the September quarter activity report.HIGHLIGHTS- Primrose Project acquisition finalised- Primrose AC sampling assay result released - significant results include (down hole length, true width not known), refer to 11 July 2018 release for additional details:o 1m @ 0.18% NICKEL from 2m in hole PM1o 1m @ 0.16% COPPER from 1m in hole PS21o 1m @ 1.285g/t GOLD from 1m in hole PS21o 1m @ 1.052g/t GOLD from 10m in hole BB11o 4m @ 0.527g/t GOLD from 5m in hole BB17- Pansy pit drilling assays released, refer to 8 August 2018 release for significant gold intercepts and additional details.- Field inspection of the Primrose Project.- Second round of Albury Heath RC drilling assay results released - some of the significant gold intersections from the Albury Heath RC drilling include (down hole length, true width not known), refer to 17 July 2018 release for additional details:o 17m @ 18.8 g/t from 77m in AHP139, incl 4m @ 52.3 g/t from 86m,o 1m @ 14.1 g/t from 58m in AHP120o 2m @ 7.0 g/t from 9m in AHP134, incl 1m @ 13.3 g/t from 10mo 2m @ 3.2 g/t from 29m in AHP136o 1m @ 15.2g/t from 46m in hole 135o 8m @ 15.3 g/t from 87m in AHP135, incl 4m @ 30.1 g/t from 87m,Previously announced results from this round of drilling include:o 2m @ 67.2 g/t from 27m in AHP116, incl 1m @ 129.3 g/t from 27mo 4m @ 9.1 g/t from 19m in AHP119, incl 2m @ 16.5 g/t from 19mo 2m @ 18.2 g/t from 4m in AHP127, incl 1m @ 31.4 g/t from 4mo 1m @ 31.4 g/t from 36m in AHP128o 4m @ 5.8 g/t from 45m in AHP129, incl 1m @ 19 g/t from 45mo 3m @ 9.0 g/t from 81m in AHP130, incl 1m @ 21.3 g/t from 82mo 5m @ 63.1 g/t from 32m in AHP134, incl 1m @ 202.8 g/t from 33mo 8m @ 23.1 g/t from 87m in AHP135, incl 2m @ 49.0 g/t from 87mTo view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3DDO140H





Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) is an emerging gold explorer and aspiring gold miner. It has built up a portfolio of gold properties in well-known and historically producing gold districts with a strategy to apply novel exploration and development thinking.





