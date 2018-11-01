Cervantes Corporation Limited: Quarterly Activities Report
HIGHLIGHTS
- Primrose Project acquisition finalised
- Primrose AC sampling assay result released - significant results include (down hole length, true width not known), refer to 11 July 2018 release for additional details:
o 1m @ 0.18% NICKEL from 2m in hole PM1
o 1m @ 0.16% COPPER from 1m in hole PS21
o 1m @ 1.285g/t GOLD from 1m in hole PS21
o 1m @ 1.052g/t GOLD from 10m in hole BB11
o 4m @ 0.527g/t GOLD from 5m in hole BB17
- Pansy pit drilling assays released, refer to 8 August 2018 release for significant gold intercepts and additional details.
- Field inspection of the Primrose Project.
- Second round of Albury Heath RC drilling assay results released - some of the significant gold intersections from the Albury Heath RC drilling include (down hole length, true width not known), refer to 17 July 2018 release for additional details:
o 17m @ 18.8 g/t from 77m in AHP139, incl 4m @ 52.3 g/t from 86m,
o 1m @ 14.1 g/t from 58m in AHP120
o 2m @ 7.0 g/t from 9m in AHP134, incl 1m @ 13.3 g/t from 10m
o 2m @ 3.2 g/t from 29m in AHP136
o 1m @ 15.2g/t from 46m in hole 135
o 8m @ 15.3 g/t from 87m in AHP135, incl 4m @ 30.1 g/t from 87m,
Previously announced results from this round of drilling include:
o 2m @ 67.2 g/t from 27m in AHP116, incl 1m @ 129.3 g/t from 27m
o 4m @ 9.1 g/t from 19m in AHP119, incl 2m @ 16.5 g/t from 19m
o 2m @ 18.2 g/t from 4m in AHP127, incl 1m @ 31.4 g/t from 4m
o 1m @ 31.4 g/t from 36m in AHP128
o 4m @ 5.8 g/t from 45m in AHP129, incl 1m @ 19 g/t from 45m
o 3m @ 9.0 g/t from 81m in AHP130, incl 1m @ 21.3 g/t from 82m
o 5m @ 63.1 g/t from 32m in AHP134, incl 1m @ 202.8 g/t from 33m
o 8m @ 23.1 g/t from 87m in AHP135, incl 2m @ 49.0 g/t from 87m
