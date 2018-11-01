Barrick and Randgold Receive Clearance From the South African Competition Tribunal

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2018 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) and Randgold Resources Ltd. (“Randgold”) are pleased to announce that they have received unconditional clearance from the South African Competition Tribunal for their proposed share-for-share merger (“Merger”).



The Merger remains subject to the satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of the outstanding Conditions set out in Part A of Part 3 of the scheme document dated October 4, 2018, relating to the Merger (“Scheme Document”). The key remaining Conditions to completing the Merger on the expected effective date of January 1, 2019, are: (i) obtaining approval of the shareholders of both companies; and (ii) the sanction of the Scheme by the Royal Court of Jersey which is being sought at a hearing scheduled for December 17, 2018.

Capitalized terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

Recommendation of the Board of Directors

Barrick’s Board of Directors unanimously reaffirms its view that the Merger, and the continuance of Barrick to British Columbia, are in the best interests of Barrick, and recommends that Barrick shareholders vote FOR the share issuance and continuance resolutions described in the Circular. A special meeting of shareholders to approve the resolutions will be held on November 5, 2018.

Additional Information

This press release is incorporated by reference into and forms part of the Circular, which is posted on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com/a-new-champion, and is filed on Barrick’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

If you have any questions or require assistance voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at 1-877-452-7184 toll free in North America, or call collect outside North America at +1 416 304-0211, or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com. Shareholders who have already voted and do not wish to change their vote do not need to take any further action.

