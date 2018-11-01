Spearmint Acquires the Hammernose Gold Prospect in British Columbia Bordering the Strategic Alliance Between Westhaven Resources Inc. & Sable Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, November 1, 2018 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,140 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Resources Inc. and Sable Resource Ltd. in the Spences Bridge gold belt (SBGB) located in Southern British Colombia, Canada.

On October 2, 2018, Westhaven released high-grade drill results at its Shovelnose project intersecting 1.65 metres of 175 grams per tonne gold and 249 g/t silver, and recognition of visible gold in five drill holes. On Oct. 31, 2018, Westhaven reported high-grade drill results of 46.20 metres (m) of 8.95 g/t gold (Au) and 65.47 g/t silver (Ag), including 5.00m of 14.70 g/t Au and 215.00 g/t Ag at Shovelnose.

According to Sable Resources Ltd. (News release Oct. 16, 2018), the SBGB is a 200-kilometre-long-by-30-kilometre-wide emerging low-sulphidation epithermal gold belt that is believed to be highly prospective and underexplored. Interpreted to be a failed cretaceous rift basin, Sable believes the belt is prospective for Fruta del Norte style high-grade epithermal mineralization. It is close to major transportation routes and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge group.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated "We are inspired by the recent success of Westhaven resources Inc.'s high-grade drill results in the Spences Bridge gold belt and are pleased to add the Hammernose prospect to Spearmints portfolio of projects. With the recent acquisition of a district size prospect bordering Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V), in addition to ongoing activity on our gold properties bordering GT Gold in the golden triangle of BC, and the fact we are about to begin work programs on our Vanadium property in Quebec, we expect to be very active throughout the remainder of 2018 and heading into 2019. Spearmint has also recently engaged a new IR specialist to increase investor awareness as we enter this exciting time period."

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp. and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totalling 800 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp.

Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of six separate claims blocks totalling 9,157 acres bordering GT Gold Corp., the 920 acre 'NEBA West' & 6,803 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd., the 'Henry' Gold-Copper Prospect consisting of two contiguous claim blocks totalling 1,989 acres in the direct vicinity of Golden Ridge Resources Ltd., and the 21,587 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of six claims in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp. Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totalling 1,245 acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, Spearmint's 16,662 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project consisting of six claims near Rossland, BC, and the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in north-central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc. This prospect was acquired via MTOnline.

Greg Thomson, PGeo and qualified technical person has reviewed this news release and approved the content.

