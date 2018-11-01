Total Voting Rights

BISHOPSGATE, November 1, 2018 - The Company announces, for the purposes of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, that the total issued share capital of the Company consists of 1,837,012,007 ordinary shares of 1p each with voting rights.

SolGold does not currently hold any shares in treasury and, therefore, the above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

*******************

The Company now has a total of 1,837,012,007 fully paid ordinary shares in issue, 21,250,000 share options exercisable at 40p and 47,012,000 share options exercisable at 60p.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9920F_1-2018-11-1.pdf

SOURCE: SolGold