Merger clearance from SA Competition Tribunal

BARRICK AND RANDGOLD RECEIVE CLEARANCE FROM THE SOUTH AFRICAN COMPETITION TRIBUNAL

JERSEY, November 1, 2018 - Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") and Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOLD) (LSE: RRS) ("Randgold") are pleased to announce that they have received unconditional clearance from the South African Competition Tribunal ("Tribunal") for their proposed share-for-share merger ("Merger").

The Merger remains subject to the satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of the outstanding Conditions set out in Part A of Part 3 of the scheme document dated 4 October 2018 relating to the Merger ("Scheme Document"). The key remaining Conditions to completing the Merger on the expected effective date of 1 January, 2019 are: (i) obtaining approval of the shareholders of both companies; and (ii) the sanction of the Scheme by the Royal Court of Jersey which is being sought at a hearing scheduled for 17 December 2018.

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

