Coro Announces Marimaca Phase II Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, Nov. 01, 2018 - Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX: COP) is pleased to announce the details of its Marimaca Phase II exploration program. This $10.6 million program is expected to run for approximately 12 months with the objective of determining the total mineral resource extension at the properties surrounding Phase I focus area where an initial resource has already been established. In addition, greenfields exploration will be undertaken across the wider Naguayan district to determine further mineral resource extension opportunities.



Highlights

• Phase II to determine resource extension across 3 properties surrounding initial Phase I program • US$10.6 million program includes: Geological mapping and sampling

Over 2,500 working hours establishing access roads and drill platforms

Over 180 holes and 45,000 metres of RC and diamond drilling

Database, geological modelling and block model generation

Standalone resource estimates for all Phase II properties to NI 43101 standard

Combined resource estimate for entire Phase II project areas to NI 43101 standard

Technical reports and recommendations for further targets for a Phase III program

Initial exploration and scout holes at depth testing for copper sulphide mineralisation

Commenting on the news, Luis Tondo, President and CEO of Coro said:

“The Marimaca Phase II exploration program is designed to answer our belief that Marimaca has the potential to be one of the most significant new open-pittable copper-oxide discoveries in Chile in recent times.

The Phase I program was focused solely on the Marimaca 1-23 claim. Since we announced this in April, we have raised the funds necessary to consolidate our ownership over the surrounding properties and embark on an expanded exploration program. This Marimaca Phase II program will determine the extension of the orebody, and the enlarged and combined resources across the Atómica, Atahualpa and Atahualpa East areas, in under 12-months. In addition, part of the work program is to confirm the potential across the Sorpresa and Olimpo areas, to be developed in the next exploration phase.

I am pleased that we are now moving ahead with the exploration program and I look forward to updating shareholders in the coming months on our progress at Marimaca.

Marimaca Phase I Program

In June 2018, the Company announced the conclusions of the Phase I Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”). This initial study was an earn in condition to acquire a 51% in the Marimaca 1-23 claim. The study confirmed the technical and economic viability of Marimaca 1-23 as a standalone project. However, by its nature it was a constrained study geologically and economically, because it could not consider the opportunity of a greater project, including the surrounding properties, which at that time were not under the control of the Company.

Marimaca Phase II Program

Subsequent to the Phase I program, in September 2018 the Company successfully completed a comprehensive US$33.6 million financing plan. The first use of proceeds was to acquire the Sierra Miranda package of claims for a total US$6 million, which included the Atahualpa and Atahualpa East areas to the north and the Sorpresa I and Sorpresa II areas to the south of the Marimaca 1-23 claims. These, combined with the La Atómica area to the west, form the Phase II program area, illustrated in the diagrams below.

Phase II has been designed with the most intensive and advanced exploration being conducted on the areas adjacent to the orebody identified in Phase I; with early-stage exploration to take place on the surrounding areas and across the greater Naguayan district.

The table below summarises the Phase II exploration program by area, activity and target completion dates. The objectives are to determine individual resource estimates for each claim and subsequently a combined expanded resource across the entire Phase II area (Marimaca 1-23, La Atómica, Atahualpa and Atahualpa East) in the third quarter of 2019.

Figure 3: Summarised Marimaca Phase II Exploration Program

Marimaca

1-23 La Atómica Atahualpa Atahualpa East Sorpresa I Sorpresa II Olimpo South Olimpo North Mapping & Sampling - NA NA Q3 ’18 Q4 ’18 Q4 ’18 Q1 ’19 Q1 ’19 Access & Platforms - Q3 ’18 Q4 ’18 Q4 ’18 Q4 ’18 Q1 ’19 Q1 ’19 Q1 ’19 Drilling - Q4 ’18 Q4 ’18 Q1 ’19 Q1 ’19 Q1 ’19 Q1 ’19 Q2 ’19 Drilling (holes) - 52 51 19 18 12 16 15 Drilling (metres) - 12,000 12,310 5,300 4,200 3,000 4,400 4,150 Drilling Results - Q4 ’18 Q1 ’19 Q2 ’19 Q2 ’19 Q2 ’19 Q2 ’19 Q3 ’19 Preliminary Reports - - - - Q2 ’19 Q2 ’19 Q2 ’19 Q3 ’19 Modelling - Q4 ’18 Q2 ’19 - - - - Resource Estimate Q2 ’18 Q1 ’19 Q2 ’19 Q3 ’19 - - - - Combined Resource Estimate H2 ’19 - - - -

Not all exploration activities in the Phase II program are detailed in this table. Excluded items include early stage geology and certain drill holes across the wider Marimaca project and Naguayan district areas.

The main objective of Phase II is to test the extension of Marimaca-style copper mineralization in the adjacent La Atómica and Atahualpa areas. Interpreting results from initial geological mapping and sampling of historic underground workings, in addition to 16 drill holes already completed by the Company, suggests that the adjacent areas contain copper oxide and sulphide mineralization similar to that established at the Phase I Marimaca 1-23 claim.

The Company believes that the Marimaca mineralization is structurally controlled and extends north-south along the district. This is illustrated in Figure 4, where the blue and red lines represent the foot and hanging walls limits, and the shaded areas the geochemical signature for potential copper mineralization at surface.

The US$10.6 million Phase II program includes field, desk and reporting aspects. RC and diamond drilling are the largest single costs, budgeted at approximately US$6.3million for approximately 183 holes for 45,360 metres. Flexibility has been built within the total budget, with the opportunity to accelerate and intensify activities depending on initial results.



Phase II Program Upcoming Milestones

The next milestones that the Company anticipates reporting on include drilling at La Atómica and Atahualpa.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization of the Marimaca Phase I and II exploration program was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Coro Mining Corp., a geologist with more than 36 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geologos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.

Forward Looking Statements

