Project 81 - Exploration Update: Carnegie JV Partners commences Airborne Orientation Survey

Toronto, November 01, 2018 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that Noble have been advised by the Carnegie Township JV Partners that a 50m line spacing, 430 line kilometers Orientation Airborne Electromagnetic (EM) and Magnetic (MAG) Survey has commenced over selected targets within the Carnegie Township Property - Figure1. This orientation airborne survey is being executed by Balch Exploration & Consulting Inc. (BECI) using their modern, state of the art AirTEM 150 system.

The survey will be flown parallel to the orientation of a 2002 MegaTEM survey that identified a series of steeply dipping conductors located close to the high voltage powerline that transects the property. The objective of the current survey is to re-fly the MegaTEM flight lines using a tighter (50m) line spacing and to use the 2002, 2017 and 2018 survey data to delineate the best conductive targets for a direct drilling program. The Property was also flown in 2017 on north-south flight lines.

Noble's Project 81 is located within the Kidd-Munro assemblage of the western Abitibi Subprovince in Northern, Ontario, and is one of the largest contiguous, underexplored land packages in Ontario. The assemblage is one of the most ultramafic-rich volcanic successions of any age in the world and is hosts to the Kidd Creek VMS deposit, an important example of bimodal-mafic (ultramafic) volcanic-associated massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.

The EM system to be used is the AirTEM-150, a compact and state of the art concentric helicopter time domain EM system that can penetrate to depths of 400 m with high resolution. Measurements of the three axes of the EM secondary field are measured in a full waveform mode and the resulting profiles are used to determine the size, orientation, conductance and depth of the anomalous source.



Figure 1 - Project 81 - Carnegie Township Property

Vance White President &CEO said "we are very pleased to see that the JV Partners are thorough and systematic in their approach to the exploration on the Carnegie Township Property, and we anticipate diamond drilling of these targets in the very near future. The Carnegie Township Property holds the potential to host VMS, NI-Co and gold in a setting similar to the Kidd Creek Deposit. The Kidd Creek Deposit is within 3km to 13km of the Carnegie Township Property."

About Noble Mineral Exploration In.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian based junior exploration company which, apart from its shareholdings in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Wawa-Holdsworth gold exploration property in Wawa, Ontario, has as its flag ship program Project 81, a contiguous land package of approximately ~79,000 hectares covering 15 townships immediately north of the Kidd Creek Mine (celebrating its 52nd year of operation). Project 81 which has seen very limited mineral exploration over the last 50 years and has had a number of historical drill indicated Gold, Copper, Lead-Zinc, Silver and Nickel showings. Noble has confirmed the discovery of a very large, low grade Nickel-Cobalt Deposit in Kingsmill Township in 2012, which is within the project area. The Lucas Gold showing was also drill tested by Noble in 2012 with additional follow up drilling to be carried out during the 2018-19 winter exploration season. Additional information can be found on our website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

About BECI:

BECI was formed in 2001 to develop innovative airborne technology for mineral exploration to allow for direct drilling of targets without the need for ground geophysical follow-up. The Company was involved in the development of the AeroTEM system, offered by Aeroquest International Limited, from 2001 to 2006. In 2010 BECI began the development of AirTEM, a cost competitive, mid-power HTEM system and has since provided systems in Canada, Mexico and China. In 2016 BECI developed a triaxial magnetometer based on the Scintrex CS-3 optical magnetometer which can accept incoming spectrometer data.

Cautionary Statement:

Contacts:

