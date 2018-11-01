SouthGobi to announce third quarter 2018 results on November 13, 2018

VANCOUVER, Nov. 01, 2018 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that its board of directors will meet on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 to consider and approve the results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2018. These results will be released on November 13, 2018.



About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.



Contact:



Investor Relations

Kino Fu

Hong Kong: +852 2156 7030

Canada: +1 604 762 6783



Email: kino.fu@southgobi.com



Website: www.southgobi.com

