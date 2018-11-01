Nevsun Announces Second Chinese Regulatory Approval for Zijin Offer

VANCOUVER, Nov. 1, 2018 - Nevsun Resources Ltd. (TSX:NSU) (NYSE AMERICAN: NSU) ("Nevsun" or the "Company") today announced that it has been advised by Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. (SH:601899, SEHK:2899) ("Zijin") that Zijin has received the second of three required regulatory approvals from the People's Republic of China ("PRC") for Zijin's proposed friendly takeover bid of Nevsun (the "Offer").

The second PRC approval is from the Ministry of Commerce ("MOFCOM"). With the previously announced NDRC and today's MOFCOM approvals in hand, Zijin will submit, as soon as practicable, an application to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange ("SAFE") for the third and final PRC regulatory approval required as a condition of the Offer.

As previously disclosed, Zijin's Offer for Nevsun is all cash consideration of C$6.00 per Nevsun share representing a premium of 57% over Nevsun's unaffected closing price of C$3.82 on May 7, 2018, the day Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin") first publicly announced its intention to acquire Nevsun. In addition, the Zijin Offer is C$1.25 per Nevsun share, or 26%, more than the C$4.75 per share hostile take-over bid for Nevsun launched by Lundin on July 26, 2018.

The transaction is also subject to approval under the Investment Canada Act and customary closing conditions. The Zijin Offer is not subject to any financing conditions. Nevsun will continue to work with Zijin to complete the transaction and will keep shareholders updated as conditions of the Offer are met.

The Nevsun and Zijin circulars are available under Nevsun's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, and on Nevsun's website at www.nevsun.com. Nevsun's Board of Directors continues to recommend that Nevsun shareholders ACCEPT the Zijin offer by tendering their shares as noted in the Zijin circular and continue to REJECT the hostile take-over bid launched by Lundin and NOT tender their shares to the Lundin offer, which will expire on November 9, 2018.

Advisors

Counsel for Nevsun's Special Committee is Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, and its independent financial advisor is Citi. Counsel for the Company is Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and U.S. counsel is Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. The Company's financial advisor is BMO Capital Markets.

About Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is the 100% owner of the high-grade copper-gold Timok Upper Zone and 60.4% owner of the Timok Lower Zone in Serbia. The Timok Lower Zone is a joint venture with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation ("Freeport") which currently owns 39.6% and upon completion of any feasibility study (on the Upper or Lower Zone), Nevsun Resources Ltd. will own 46% and Freeport will own 54%. Nevsun generates cash flow from its 60% owned copper-zinc Bisha Mine in Eritrea. Nevsun is well positioned with a strong debt-free balance sheet to grow shareholder value through advancing Timok to production.

About Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.

Formed in 1993, Zijin is based in Fujian, China and is a leading global mining company specializing in gold, copper, zinc and other mineral resource exploration and development. It manages an extensive portfolio, primarily consisting of gold, copper, zinc, and other metals through investments in China and overseas across nine countries. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zijin has a market capitalization of approximately US$10 billion.

