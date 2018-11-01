Copper North Announces CEO Succession

Vancouver, November 1, 2018 - Copper North Mining Corp. (TSXV: COL) ("Copper North" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has named Doug Ramsey, Vice-President of Copper North, to succeed Dr. Harlan Meade as Chief Executive Officer upon Dr. Meade's planned retirement on December 31, 2018. Mr. Ramsey, Dr. Meade, and the Board are working together to ensure an orderly transition over the next two months. After January 1, Dr. Meade will stay involved, continuing as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Ramsey joined Copper North as Vice-President, Sustainability and Environmental Affairs, in February 2012 to work on the re-engineering and environmental permitting of the Carmacks Project and develop relationships with indigenous stakeholders. Since then, his role has grown to include coordination of exploration programs at our Carmacks and Thor properties and the engineering programs to transform the Carmacks Project into a low-cost copper-gold producer. Prior to joining Copper North, Mr. Ramsey founded and managed the mining environmental services group at Wardrop Engineering, which later became part of Tetra Tech Canada. He is a Registered Professional Biologist in British Columbia, holds B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees from the University of Manitoba, and brings over 37 years of professional experience in the mining industry. Over this time, he has worked at all stages of the mining cycle, from grassroots exploration through project planning, environmental permitting, and construction to mine operations and site closure on projects across Canada and internationally.

"This management change has been some time in the planning. Harlan has worked tirelessly for almost five years, in particular to re-position our Carmacks project for success. I look forward to building on Harlan's hard work to take Carmacks through planning and development to become Yukon's next copper mine" said Mr. Ramsey.

Mr. Robert McKnight, Chair, also commented: "On behalf of the Board, we thank Harlan for his hard work on behalf of shareholders and wish him well in retirement while looking forward to his valued advice as a Board member."

About Copper North

Copper North is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Its assets include the Carmacks Project located in Yukon and the Redstone Property located in the Northwest Territories. Copper North trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol COL.

