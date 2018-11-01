AurCrest Announces Extension of Non-brokered Offering

TORONTO,ONTARIO /ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2018 / AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSX-V: AGO) (FRANKFURT:TM8A, WKN: A0YG1K) wishes to announce that it is extending its non-brokered private placement, originallyannounced on September 18, 2018, with a first closing announced on September25, 2018, of up to 4,550,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") for up to $227,500 (the "WC Offering") for a further thirty (30) days.

Each WC Unit is priced at$0.05 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchasewarrant ("WC Warrant").Each WC Warrant entitles the holder topurchase one (1) common share (a "WCWarrant Share") at a price of $0.075 per WC Warrant Share for a period of until three (3) years following the closing of the WC Offering (the "ClosingDate").

Eligible Finders may receiveup to 7% of the value of proceeds of the sale of WC Units in cash and up to 8%of the number of WC Units sold in the form of broker warrants (the "WC Broker Warrants"), with each WCBroker Warrant entitling the holder toacquire one (1) WC Unit at a price of $0.05 for a period of three (3) yearsfrom the Closing Date.

The funds from the WCOffering will be used to provide the Company with working capital and toacquire the 2% NSR.

About AurCrest Gold Inc.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on theacquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has aportfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake andBridget Lake gold properties.

