European Electric Metals Strengthens its Board of Directors

Mr. Chris Donaldson added to Board of Directors



Senior business development executive with over 20 years capital markets experience

Extensive community relations experience developing and balancing local interests and mining endeavors

Recognized marketing leader within investor community

VANCOUVER, Nov. 01, 2018 - European Electric Metals Inc. (TSXV:EVX) (OTC PINK:EVXXF) (“EVX”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Donaldson to its board of directors

Mr. Donaldson has over 20 years experience in corporate development and marketing with a successful track record of raising funds and building out new investment channels for both public and private companies. Chris is currently the Director, Corporate Development for Western Copper and Gold where he is responsible for the investor relations program and management of strategic partnership activities. Chris is also the Director, Corporate Development and Community for Casino Mining Corp. in the Yukon where he is responsible for corporate, governmental and community relations.

Mr. John Booth, Chairman of EVX, states, “We are pleased that Mr. Donaldson has agreed to join our team and look forward to leveraging his marketing savvy, community involvement and investor network.”

Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) from the University of Western Ontario, has completed the Canadian Securities Course as well as the Investor Relations program at Ivey Business School.

Chris is a founding director and acting President of SIREM (Society of Investor Relations Executives in Mining), has been active with the board of the Yukon Chamber of Commerce, the Yukon Chamber of Mines Communications Committee and served for many years as a Director of the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

The Company has granted 240,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company, exercisable at $0.30 cents per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The stock option grant is subject to the company's stock option plan and regulatory acceptance.

On behalf of the Company,

Fred Tejada, Chief Executive Officer and Director

