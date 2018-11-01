Cobalt 27 to Present at Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Scotiabank Mining Conferences

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2018 - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(OTCQX: CBLLF)(FRA: 27O), a battery metals streaming and royalty company offering direct exposure to cobalt and nickel, integral elements in key technologies of electric vehicles and energy storage systems, today announced its participation in the following mining conferences:

China International Nickel & Cobalt Industry Forum

Martin Vydra, Head of Strategy, will be hosting one-on-one meetings at the China International Nickel & Cobalt Industry Forum, organized by Beijing Antaike Information Co., Ltd. and China Non-Ferrous Metals Industry Association Cobalt Branch, to be held November 6-8, 2018, in Xiamen, Fujian Province China.





Justin Cochrane, President and COO, will be presenting on Monday November 12, 2018, at 3:35 pm EST; and Martin Vydra, Head of Strategy, will be participating on the Battery Metals Panel, at 4:10 pm EST, at the Eight Capital Power Up 3.0: Global Electrification Conference, to be held in Toronto, Canada.





Anthony Milewski, Chairman and CEO, will be participating on the panel Delivering the Battery of the Future and its Supply Chain, on Wednesday November 14, 2018, at 2:10 pm GMT, and hosting one-on-one meetings, at Goldman Sachs Global Natural Resources Conference, to be held in London, UK.





Anthony Milewski, Chairman and CEO, will be participating on the panel Battery Raw Materials and Changing Technologies, at 11:00 am GMT on Thursday November 15, 2018, and hosting one-on-one meetings, at the Deutsche Bank Lithium Energy Storage & Basic Materials Conference, to be held in London, UK.





Justin Cochrane, President and COO, will be presenting on Wednesday November 28, 2018, at 12:10 pm EST; and the Company will be hosting one-on-one meetings on November 27 and 28, 2018, at the Scotiabank Mining Conference, to be held in Toronto, Canada.





Anthony Milewski, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings on Wednesday November 28, 2018, at Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference, to be held in New York City, USA.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading electric metals investment vehicle offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company has acquired a cobalt stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine? beginning in 2021, including the announced underground expansion, is acquiring the world's first producing cobalt nickel stream on the low-cost, long-life Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Mine, and holds one of the world's largest stockpiles of physical cobalt. The Company also manages a portfolio of nine royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

For further information please visit the Company website at www.cobalt27.com or contact:

Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA

Director, Corporate Communications

+1-604-828-0999

info@cobalt27.com

