Metals Creek Resources Completes Ground Geophysical Program on the Garrison Project Adjacent to Osisko Mining and Kirkland Lake Gold in Garrison Township, Ontario

Toronto, November 1, 2018 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) ("Metals Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a ground geophysical program on the 10 patented mining claims (The Garrison Project) located in Garrison Township approximately 35 km north-northeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Garrison Project is contiguous with Osisko Mining to the west, south and east, and contiguous with Kirkland Lake Gold to the north (See Map on the Company's website).

The geophysical program consisted of Induced Polarization (IP) and Magnetics (Mag) over the entire property. Once the Company receives the final interpretation report and the data has been compiled and reviewed, targets will be mapped in preparation for drilling. Compilation of historical data by the Company on the Garrison Project has highlighted a highly prospective drill target consisting of carb altered mafic volcanics with associated pyrite mineralization as well as quartz stockwork. Drill hole BM88-1 intercepted 22.09 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 6.10 meters (m), including 74.63 g/t Au over 1.52 m (Source: project update drilling report, 1989). Further down hole were additional intercepts of 3.41 g/t Au over 2.74 m and 1.74g/t Au over 9.33m (See news release September 5, 2018). The Corporation cautions that all drill data in this release is historical in nature, has not been verified or validated and should not be relied upon.

Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the patents by making cash payments totaling $310,000 over a period of 4 years following the execution of the LOI. The vendors will retain a 2% NSR which the Company can purchase 1% for $1 million.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an option agreement on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador including the recently acquired Great Brehat project on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

