Giyani Granted Approval To Implement Environmental Management Plan

OAKVILLE, Nov. 01, 2018 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:WDG, GR: A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) in Botswana has approved the Company’s proposal to clean up the old mine tailings at its three prospects K.Hill, Otse, and Lobatse, within the framework defined by an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) that was submitted by Giyani to the DEA in Botswana in September of this year. The Company believes its clean up proposal is both advantageous for the local communities and a viable route for early economic return for the Company.



Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

“We are very pleased with this decision by the DEA in Botswana. This will enable Giyani to implement a cost effective and reasonably quick EMP to rehabilitate the three sites and make them much safer than they are today. By doing so, the Company believes it will be able to collect the manganese bearing stockpile material from all three sites and process it into a valuable product that could generate cashflow for further project development.”

Environmental Management Plan

Working closely with the DEA in Botswana, the Giyani team, in partnership with a local environmental consulting firm, inspected the three sites K.Hill, Otse, and Lobatse where previous manganese mining operations existed several years ago. The sites were left unrehabilitated and currently constitute various degrees of physical risks and negative impact on the local environment. The Giyani proposal included three EMPs uniquely designed for each site to address specific issues. Giyani has also been working very closely with the local communities recently to take their input into the process and ensure the EMPs are designed to produce a satisfactory outcome that will enhance conditions in the area.

Giyani has started the EMP work on the ground, including continuous consultations with the local communities and archaeological studies as agreed with the DEA. The Company will provide updates on the progress of the EMPs as milestones are achieved.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall

CEO, Director

+447711313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, the financial picture of the Company etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

GIYANI METALS CORP.

277 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST, OAKVILLE, Ontario L6J 1H9

T:289-837-0066 F: 289-837-1166

www.GIYANIMETALS.com TSX.V-WDG