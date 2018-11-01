Ascot Drilling at Unicorn Intersects More High-Grade Gold

VANCOUVER, Nov. 01, 2018 - Ascot Resources Ltd (TSX.V: AOT) (OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling at the Unicorn area near the Big Missouri ridge has intercepted high-grade gold mineralization. The 2018 drill program is now complete and results are being integrated into a resource update for the entire property including Premier/Northern Lights and all parts of the Big Missouri ridge. Highlights of this release include:



1.57m of 80.22g/t Au and 30.0g/t Ag in hole P18-1831 at Unicorn

3.50m of 14.92g/t Au and 49.4g/t Ag in hole P18-1817 at Unicorn

2.30m of 14.53g/t Au and 9.0g/t Ag in hole P18-1829 at Unicorn

2.00m of 8.35g/t Au and 5.0g/t Ag in hole P18-1804 at the Province zone

Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot Resources commented, “We are very pleased with the results of the 2018 drill campaign and look forward to incorporate the new intercepts into our upcoming resource update. Ascot will have three distinct areas with a potential resource base, including the recently acquired Silver Coin Project, the high-grade resources at Premier/Northern Lights, and the various areas at the Big Missouri ridge. We are also excited about the exceptional exploration potential of our large land package and look forward to test numerous targets in 2019. Many of these high priority targets are potential extensions of our three resource areas while some have developed from our recently completed geophysical IP survey.”

The Company is working towards gathering sufficient data to apply for permit amendments to recommence underground production at the Premier site near Stewart, B.C. using existing facilities and infrastructure (mill building, tailings facility, haul road, underground infrastructure and power line). The 2018 drill program comprised 45,848 metres of drilling in 237drill holes and an additional 1,835m of hydrogeology drilling. The program is an integral part in the process of expanding the existing high-grade resource base that will be used in the engineering studies that commenced in the second quarter of 2018.

This news release summarizes the results from 30 drill holes at Unicorn and the Province zone at the Big Missouri ridge located approximately 7km to the north of the Premier mill building.

Unicorn

The Unicorn area is located to the northeast of the S1 pit immediately to the east of the topographic feature that is the Big Missouri ridge. High-grade gold mineralization has been identified in various parts of this wide area at a minimum of two different elevations in a similar arrangement to the Big Missouri ridge where three zones of gold mineralization (Province at the top of the ridge, Big Missouri approximately 150m below and an unnamed deep zone a further 100m down) are stacked on top of each other.

Five drill holes (P18-1827 to P18-1831) were completed from pad BM21 located to the northeast of the S1 pit (see Figure 1). These holes intersected quartz breccia with gold mineralization at three different elevations, close to surface, at around 100m depth and around 160m depth. The breccia zones are moderately dipping towards the west.

The northern part of the Unicorn area was tested by 19 drill holes (see Table 3) from three different pads (UN02, UN03, UN05) and intersected several mineralized zones. The geometry of the mineralization in this area is more complex than at the BM21 pad location as local faults are disrupting continuity of the breccia zones. Drill results from Unicorn are summarized in Table 1.

Figure 1 Image of the Big Missouri ridge, outlining the location of the Unicorn zone relative to the S1 pit, the Province zone on top of the ridge and the North Star prospect.

To see figure 1, please click on the following link: https://ascotgold.com/site/assets/files/4586/2018-11-01-aot-figure1.jpg



Table 1 Summary of the drill results from Unicorn.

Hole # azimuth/dip From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t) P18-1795 90/-60 65.00 69.50 4.50 1.49 12.8 1.58 P18-1796 90/-75 74.95 77.40 2.45 1.93 5.9 1.97 107.00 121.00 14.00 1.79 3.4 1.81 incl. 107.00 109.00 2.00 6.85 6.0 6.89 P18-1797 270/-50 1.20 10.50 9.30 3.58 16.1 3.69 incl. 1.20 2.85 1.65 19.29 40.4 19.56 also 48.60 52.20 3.60 2.49 11.7 2.57 also 83.80 87.55 3.75 4.42 25.9 4.60 also 132.90 133.90 1.00 4.13 17.0 4.25 P18-1798 270/-75 145.00 155.40 10.40 2.10 13.2 2.19 incl. 151.30 154.53 3.23 4.01 22.4 4.16 P18-1805 90/-55 72.60 78.00 5.40 2.67 54.6 3.04 incl. 72.60 75.00 2.40 4.82 54.0 5.19 also 128.00 140.00 12.00 3.14 5.5 3.18 incl. 132.00 134.00 2.00 8.86 8.0 8.91 P18-1806 90/-70 15.60 19.00 3.40 1.42 18.9 1.55 also 114.90 116.00 1.10 6.84 19.0 6.97 P18-1807 270/-50 89.45 90.40 0.95 2.83 18.0 2.95 P18-1808 270/-75 incl. 103.00 108.00 5.00 1.08 3.0 1.10 also 130.90 140.00 9.10 1.16 5.3 1.20 P18-1815 90/-60 No significant intercept P18-1816 90/-82 5.20 6.20 1.00 5.07 21.0 5.21 P18-1817 270/-78 13.00 14.00 1.00 52.94 83.0 53.50 also 90.70 139.00 48.30 2.13 9.4 2.19 incl. 102.00 120.50 18.50 4.89 19.5 5.02 incl. 107.00 110.50 3.50 14.95 49.4 15.28 incl. 109.50 110.50 1.00 31.66 27.0 31.84 also 145.00 147.00 2.00 3.48 7.0 3.53 P18-1818 250/-55 7.00 10.80 3.80 1.87 5.5 1.91 also 107.10 133.50 26.40 1.61 3.3 1.63 incl. 111.60 125.00 13.40 2.53 3.4 2.55 incl. 122.50 125.00 2.50 6.76 6.6 6.80 P18-1819 230/-70 70.20 72.40 2.20 2.11 6.5 2.15 132.00 136.00 4.00 3.42 5.0 3.45 P18-1820 160/-78 16.40 18.60 2.20 1.98 16.0 2.09 126.00 128.00 2.00 1.10 2.0 1.11 P18-1821 115/-50 74.00 76.00 2.00 3.77 93.0 4.40 P18-1822 255/-45 41.30 44.90 3.60 2.34 10.0 2.41 P18-1823 255/-55 No significant intercept

Gold equivalence was calculated using a ratio of 65:1 Ag:Au and Ag recovery of 45.2%.



True width is believed to be approximately 70-90% of reported intercepts.

Table 1 Continued.

Hole # azimuth/dip From (m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t) P18-1824 185/-75 121.70 128.00 6.30 1.61 4.2 1.64 incl. 121.70 123.60 1.90 3.72 3.0 3.74 P18-1826 90/-62 4.00 5.00 1.00 1.67 23.0 1.83 also 154.95 159.15 4.20 1.22 5.3 1.26 incl. 154.95 155.95 1.00 4.05 8.0 4.10 P18-1827 90/-50 11.30 25.80 14.50 1.57 4.8 1.60 incl. 11.30 16.80 5.50 2.69 6.2 2.73 also 47.00 51.00 4.00 1.76 5.5 1.80 also 105.75 151.49 45.74 1.05 6.8 1.10 also 105.75 116.30 10.55 2.54 12.9 2.63 incl. 112.00 113.00 1.00 9.20 9.0 9.26 also 147.00 151.49 4.49 2.28 12.1 2.36 P18-1828 90/-60 10.10 28.80 18.70 1.94 6.9 1.99 incl. 11.10 14.10 3.00 4.07 9.7 4.14 incl. 18.55 19.60 1.05 16.36 23.0 16.52 also 167.40 171.40 4.00 2.34 5.8 2.38 P18-1829 90/-72 6.80 29.70 22.90 2.58 7.8 2.63 incl. 25.40 27.70 2.30 14.53 9.0 14.59 also 166.86 168.00 1.14 14.11 37.0 14.36 P18-1830 90/-83 6.73 41.00 34.27 1.07 9.3 1.13 incl. 27.00 29.00 2.00 6.62 6.0 6.66 P18-1831 270/-85 27.50 29.50 2.00 5.57 10.0 5.64 also 132.50 133.50 1.00 17.49 13.0 17.58 incl. 134.50 136.07 1.57 80.22 30.0 80.42

Gold equivalence was calculated using a ratio of 65:1 Ag:Au and Ag recovery of 45.2%.



True width is believed to be approximately 70-90% of reported intercepts.

Province

The Province zone is the topmost of the three known mineralized zones at the Big Missouri ridge located at the crest of the ridge and at the same elevation as the North Star prospect further north (see news release of September 25, 2018). Following very encouraging results from this mineralized breccia horizon, six additional drill holes (P18-1799 to P18-1804) were completed from pad BM27 (see figure 1). All six holes intercepted mineralization close to surface. This material is easily accessible and provides another location for potential mill feed in a possible future restart scenario of the Premier mill. Drill results from the Province zone are summarized in Table 2.

Table 2 Summary of the drill results from the Province zone at Big Missouri.

Hole # azimuth/dip From (m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t) P18-1799 270/-45 3.00 8.00 5.00 1.86 21.6 2.01 incl. 3.00 4.00 1.00 5.83 59.0 6.23 P18-1800 270/-63 2.00 17.00 15.00 1.15 8.9 1.21 incl. 5.00 7.00 2.00 2.73 19.0 2.86 also 40.00 42.00 2.00 3.40 2.0 3.41 P18-1801 0/-45 0.00 31.00 31.00 1.74 19.0 1.87 incl. 0.00 18.00 18.00 2.67 23.4 2.83 incl. 0.00 5.00 5.00 4.14 51.8 4.49 P18-1802 25/-45 0.00 8.00 8.00 2.20 51.0 2.55 P18-1803 75/-65 1.00 5.00 4.00 4.00 27.3 4.18 P18-1804 90/-45 2.13 40.23 38.10 1.20 23.4 1.36 incl. 10.00 21.00 11.00 2.49 32.7 2.71 incl. 19.00 21.00 2.00 8.35 5.0 8.38

Gold equivalence was calculated using a ratio of 65:1 Ag:Au and Ag recovery of 45.2%.



True width is believed to be approximately 70-90% of reported intercepts.

Table 3 Drill pad locations.

Pad # UTM N UTM E Elevation Hole no. BM21 6219600 436675 981 1827-1831 BM27 6219275 436254 1078 1799-1804 UN02 6219850 436751 1026 1805-1808, 1818-1821 UN03 6219875 436755 1027 1795-1798 UN05 6219925 436732 1028 1815-1817, 1822-1824, 1826

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo, the Company’s Senior Geologist provides the field management for the Premier exploration program. John Kiernan, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company is the Company’s Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.



Analytical work is being carried out by SGS Canada Inc (“SGS”). Ascot’s quality-assurance and quality-control program includes the use of analytical blanks to monitor for cross contamination, certified reference material standards to assess analytical accuracy, and duplicate samples to quantify sampling precision. This is in addition to the internal quality assurance program employed by SGS.

Samples are dried and weighed by SGS. They are then crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with 250g split and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. Since early June, samples are crushed and split on site by a mobile lab supplied by SGS and run by SGS personnel. All samples are digested using aqua-regia with an ICP-AES finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100ppm silver are digested with aqua regia and then volumetrically diluted before an ICP-AES or AA finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver are fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples over 10ppm gold are fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Identified or suspected metallic gold or silver are subjected to “metallics” assays. Sampling and storage are at the Company’s secure facility in Stewart.

