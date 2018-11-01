Mountain Boy Announces Exploration Program Update

VANCOUVER, Nov. 01, 2018 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: MTB; Frankfurt: M9U) announces that a geological team is now compiling and interpreting preliminary results from a successful field season. Geological mapping, prospecting and sampling was conducted across the Company’s extensive (200 square kilometer) land holdings in the Stewart Camp of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. The Mountain Boy properties are centered on the Stewart Highway, and extend from American Creek to the Bear Pass.



The program was conducted in conjunction with Auramex Resource Corp (AUX-TSXV) under a cooperative exploration agreement by which the companies pooled their extensive geological data bases and explored their adjacent properties in a coordinated manner. The program was directed by Dr. Paul Metcalfe, director and vice president exploration of Auramex, who has 30 years of experience in the Golden Triangle. Other members of the six-person geological team also have extensive experience in the region.

Pooling of data and working across property lines provided the geological team the first-ever comprehensive view of the geological settings that produced the numerous gold-silver occurrences in the region. Results of the recent field work, together with the extensive data base of previous results, are being interpreted with leading edge scientific approaches, leading to refined interpretations of the geological systems. The team is now beginning to outline broad and robust mineralizing systems capable of generating large deposits.

Over the coming weeks, the geological team will receive assays from numerous samples. Those assays, and the other results of the summer program, will be integrated into a comprehensive data set. Further geophysical surveys are planned in order to fill in some gaps in coverage.

The work over the next few months is expected to generate multiple drill targets in advance of next summer’s program. Mountain Boy will be seeking joint venture partners on some of the target areas to provide funding for the work next season.

About Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

Mountain Boy is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a property portfolio of gold and silver projects within the Stewart region in the very prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Mountain Boy holds a 35% interest in the Red Cliff gold project, 100 per cent of the high-grade MB silver project, and is acquiring 100 per cent of the BA and Surprise Creek volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) copper-lead-zinc-silver projects. The company also holds 3.7 million shares of Ascot Resources Ltd., received in exchange for a minority interest in the Silver Coin project. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

(604) 914-2142

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

(604) 220-2971

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.