SRG Graphite Appoints Vincent P. Hogue as an Observer to the Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2018 - SRG Graphite Inc. (TSXV: SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Vincent P. Hogue, M.Sc. as an observer to the board of directors effective October 22, 2018.

Mr. Hogue holds a master's degree in industrial relations and has worked in the securities industry for over 30 years. Until very recently, Mr. Hogue worked as vice-president brokerage and private management for the Desjardins Group and acted as executive vice-president and head of personal services with Desjardins Securities, responsible for leading both the discount and full-service brokerage businesses.

In addition, as chairman of the board of directors of Desjardins Investment Management, Mr. Hogue was responsible for business development and strategies for the Desjardins Private Wealth Management team including the private banking business.

From 2006 to 2012, he was senior vice-president and regional manager Eastern Canada at TD Waterhouse Private Investment Advice.

Between 1993 and 2004, he held several management and sales positions at Fidelity Investments Canada Ltd.

Mr. Hogue was on the board of directors of QTrade from 2013 to 2018 and on the board of the Quebec chapter of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) from 2011 to April 2018.

He also sits on the board of directors of the public trading company Mobi724 Global Solution Inc. and is president of their HR committee as well as on the board of directors of the Foundation of the National Museum of Fine Arts of Quebec.

A volunteer for many charities, in particular those relating to the well-being of children and education, Mr. Hogue sits on the board of Fondation Gemini as well as being involved with Leucan. He was also a member of the board for the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation from 2012 to 2018.

"We are extremely pleased to announce Mr. Hogue's nomination as an observer on our board. Mr. Hogue brings to the board significant credentials and experience in the public markets," stated Mr. Landry-Tolszczuk, President and COO of the Company.

"The wealth of experience, knowledge, and acumen that Mr. Hogue contributes will be an incremental and welcome addition to the board as we move closer toward the next phases of the Lola project. Mr. Hogue will be formally appointed to the board of directors following the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2019," confirmed Mr. Benoit LaSalle, the Company's executive chairman.

Mr. Hogue was granted 80,000 stock options of the Company. Each option entitles Mr. Hogue to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.89 per share for a 10-year period, subject to certain vesting conditions.

SRG Engages Integral Wealth Securities Limited for market-making services.

SRG wishes to announce that it has, pending regulatory approval, retained the services of Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to initiate its market-making service in order to aid in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company. In consideration of the services provided by Integral, SRG will pay Integral a monthly cash fee of $6,000. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. The agreement will have a minimum term of six months. After the six-month term, the agreement may be terminated by the Company following a 30-days notice.

Integral does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

SRG Engages BT Global Growth Inc. for Investor Relations Activities.

The Company has, pending regulatory approval, also engaged the services of BT Advisory Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary BT Global Growth Inc. ("BTGG") for strategic investor relations initiatives. The initiatives will include developing marketing materials, identifying potential investors for the Company, and establishing contact and coordinating meetings for the Company with investors.

Pursuant to the agreement, BTGG will be granted 150,000 stock options to purchase shares of the Company at $1.20 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of the signing of the agreement. The terms of the engagement will commence upon the signing of the agreement and will continue until the termination of the engagement by BTGG following a 60-days written notice to SRG and/or by the Company following a 60-days written notice to BTGG.

Other than the options described above, BTGG does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

ABOUT SRG

SRG is a Canadian-based company focused on developing mineral deposits located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. SRG is committed to operating in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

For additional information, please visit SRG's website at www.srggraphite.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "continue", "demonstrate", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "might". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) volatile stock price; (ii) the general global markets and economic conditions; (iii) the possibility of write-downs and impairments; (iv) the risk associated with exploration, development, and operations of mineral deposits; (v) the risk associated with establishing title to mineral properties and assets; (vi) fluctuations in commodity prices and other risks and factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the MD&A of the Company and which is available at www.sedar.com, all of which should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities and no material adverse change in mineral prices. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations and exploration plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is given as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE SRG Graphite