X-Terra Resources announces extension of warrant term

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Nov. 1, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is pleased to announce that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for a one-year extension of the term of 1,525,000 common share purchase warrants that were issued by X-Terra as part of a private placement that closed on November 16, 2016. Each warrant currently entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share of X-Terra at an exercise price of $0.25 and has a current expiry date of November 16, 2018.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the term of the warrants will be extended to November 16, 2019, for a total term of three years. X-Terra issued a total of 1,525,000 warrants in the November 2016 private placement, none of which have been exercised. 175,000 warrants are held by a holding company of a director of X-Terra.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

