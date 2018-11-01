X-Terra Resources announces extension of warrant term

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Nov. 1, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is pleased to announce that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for a one-year extension of the term of 1,525,000 common share purchase warrants that were issued by X-Terra as part of a private placement that closed on November 16, 2016. Each warrant currently entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share of X-Terra at an exercise price of $0.25 and has a current expiry date of November 16, 2018.
Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the term of the warrants will be extended to November 16, 2019, for a total term of three years. X-Terra issued a total of 1,525,000 warrants in the November 2016 private placement, none of which have been exercised. 175,000 warrants are held by a holding company of a director of X-Terra.
About X-Terra Resources Inc.
X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!