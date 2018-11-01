Algold Issues Shares

Montreal, November 1, 2018 - Algold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ALG - "Algold" or the "Corporation") today announced the issuance of 250,835 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.58 each in settlement of a debt in the amount of $145,485.
The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities law legislation. This transaction remains subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.
ABOUT ALGOLD
Algold Resources Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The board of directors and management team are seasoned resource industry professionals with extensive experience in the exploration and development of world-class gold projects in Africa.
Algold is developing the Tijirit Gold Project, which represents an area of more than 750 km2, comprise of the Tijirit Exploitation License of 306 km2 and of the Tijirit East Exploration License of 460 km2, situated approximately 25 kilometers southeast of the Tasiast gold mine. Exploration is being carried out on the Eleonore, Sophie I, Sophie II-III, Lily and Salma zones.
