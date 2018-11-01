Skeena Announces Filing of Eskay Creek Technical Report

VANCOUVER, November 1, 2018 - Skeena Resources Limited (TSX-V: SKE, OTCQX: SKREF) (''Skeena'' or the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the independent NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report for the Eskay Creek Project as per the Company's news release dated September 17, 2018. A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Company’s Website.

Qualified Persons

The Independent and Qualified Person for the Eskay Creek Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report is Sheila Ulansky P.Geo., of who has reviewed, validated and approved the Eskay Creek MRE. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its activities on its various exploration projects

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Jr.

President & CEO

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip mine and the recently optioned Eskay Creek mine, both acquired from Barrick. In addition, the Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the GJ copper-gold porphyry project.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute ''forward looking information'' and ''forward looking statements'' within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations.Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as ''anticipates'', ''believes'', ''targets'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''expects'', ''may'', ''will'', ''could'' or ''would''.Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters.While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The full technical document can be found on Sedar or on the company website

