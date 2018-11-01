Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

21:08 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2018 - Mandalay Resources Corp. (“Mandalay” or “the Company”) (TSX:MND, OTCQB:MNDJF) today announced that its third quarter 2018 financial results will be released after market close on November 7, 2018, followed by a conference call with Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on November 8, 2018 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).

Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number: (201) 689-8341
Participant Number (Toll free): (877) 407-8289
Conference ID: 13684820

A replay of the conference call will be available until 23:59 (Toronto time), November 22, 2018 and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853
Encore ID: 13684820

For Further Information:

Dominic Duffy
President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg DiTomaso
Director of Investor Relations

Contact:
+1.647.260.1566

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.


Mandalay Resources Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.mandalayresources.com


