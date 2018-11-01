Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2018 - Mandalay Resources Corp. (“Mandalay” or “the Company”) (TSX:MND, OTCQB:MNDJF) today announced that its third quarter 2018 financial results will be released after market close on November 7, 2018, followed by a conference call with Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on November 8, 2018 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).
Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:
Participant Number:
(201) 689-8341
Participant Number (Toll free):
(877) 407-8289
Conference ID:
13684820
A replay of the conference call will be available until 23:59 (Toronto time), November 22, 2018 and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:
Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number:
(877) 660-6853
Encore ID:
13684820
For Further Information:
Dominic Duffy President and Chief Executive Officer
Greg DiTomaso Director of Investor Relations
Contact: +1.647.260.1566
About Mandalay Resources Corporation:
Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.
