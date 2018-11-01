Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2018 - Mandalay Resources Corp. (“Mandalay” or “the Company”) (TSX:MND, OTCQB:MNDJF) today announced that its third quarter 2018 financial results will be released after market close on November 7, 2018, followed by a conference call with Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on November 8, 2018 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).



Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number: (201) 689-8341 Participant Number (Toll free): (877) 407-8289 Conference ID: 13684820

A replay of the conference call will be available until 23:59 (Toronto time), November 22, 2018 and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853 Encore ID: 13684820

