New Energy Metals Announces Management Change and Appointment to the Board of Directors

01.11.2018  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, November 1, 2018 - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stefan Schauss has been appointed to the Company's board of directors, effective November 1, 2018.

Mr. Schauss has over 20 years of sales and business development experience, with a particular focus, in recent years, on the integration of electric vehicle infrastructure in both residential and industrial areas. He has also served in product management and business development roles for several companies regarding semiconductors, integrated circuits, and other electronic goods. Mr. Schauss is currently an independent consultant, and prior to that, he was head of sales for Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH, Austria, which was a world leader in the development of vanadium redox flow batteries. Mr. Schauss has a M.Sc. in Physics from The University Mainz, Germany. His experience will be an asset to the Company.

The Company also announces that Mr. Grant Ewing has resigned as President, CEO and director of the Company, effective November 1, 2018. The Board of Directors would like to express its appreciation for Mr. Ewing's contributions to the Company, and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

About the Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal copper project located in northern Chile, several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district, and a lithium project in Chile's Atacama salar district.

On behalf of New Energy Metals Corp.

Marla Ritchie, Corporate Secretary
T: 604.638.3886
E: info@newenergymetals.ca
W: www.newenergymetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Other than statements of historical fact, all statements included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are the risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Those filings can be found on the Internet at http://www.sedar.com.


New Energy Metals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.newenergymetals.ca


