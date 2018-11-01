New Energy Metals Announces Management Change and Appointment to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, November 1, 2018 - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stefan Schauss has been appointed to the Company's board of directors, effective November 1, 2018.

Mr. Schauss has over 20 years of sales and business development experience, with a particular focus, in recent years, on the integration of electric vehicle infrastructure in both residential and industrial areas. He has also served in product management and business development roles for several companies regarding semiconductors, integrated circuits, and other electronic goods. Mr. Schauss is currently an independent consultant, and prior to that, he was head of sales for Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH, Austria, which was a world leader in the development of vanadium redox flow batteries. Mr. Schauss has a M.Sc. in Physics from The University Mainz, Germany. His experience will be an asset to the Company.

The Company also announces that Mr. Grant Ewing has resigned as President, CEO and director of the Company, effective November 1, 2018. The Board of Directors would like to express its appreciation for Mr. Ewing's contributions to the Company, and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

About the Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal copper project located in northern Chile, several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district, and a lithium project in Chile's Atacama salar district.

