Cardero Completes Acquisition of the Zonia Copper Deposit, Arizona, USA

Vancouver, November 1, 2018 - Cardero Resource Corp. (TSXV: CDU) (FSE: CR5) ("Cardero" or the "Company") reports that it has completed acquisition of an undivided 100% interest in the Zonia copper deposit ("Zonia" or the "Property"). Under the terms of the option agreement dated August 27, 2015 (the "Option Agreement"), as amended between the Company and Redstone Resources Corporation ("Redstone"), the Company was granted the right to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Property in consideration of, among other things, the aggregate cash payment of US$2,425,000 and issuance of an aggregate of 16,500,000 common shares over a three-year period.

Pursuant to an amendment dated October 3, 2018 Redstone was granted an option to convert US$500,000 of the remaining cash payments to common shares of the Company. Redstone exercised that option and a total of 6,179,099 common shares were issued in lieu of US$500,000 cash (see Company's news release dated October 26, 2018). As a result, the total consideration paid to Redstone has been adjusted to US$1,925,000 cash and 22,679,099 common shares (Table 1).

The Company issued 5,000,000 common shares October 31, 2018, the delivery of which completes all share issuances associated with the acquisition.

Table 1: Consideration paid to Redstone with respect to the Zonia acquisition.

Date US$ Cash CDU Shares Signing $25,000 (paid)

August 30, 2015 $26,350 (paid)

October 27, 2015 $150,000 (paid) 1,000,000 (issued) January 31, 2016 $75,000 (paid) 1,500,000 (issued) July 31, 2016 $75,000 (paid)

January 31, 2017 $450,000 (paid) 2,500,000 (issued) July 31, 2017

2,500,000 (issued) January 8, 2018 $500,000 (paid) 4,000,000 (issued) August 17, 2018 $50,000 (paid)

October 26, 2018

6,179,099 (issued) October 31, 2018 $573,650* 5,000,000 (issued)

$1,925,000 22,679,099

*The final cash payment of US$573,650 is subject to a separate agreement (the "Installment Plan") and is deemed to have been paid in full and on time as per the terms of the Option Agreement. Redstone will begin transfer of the Property to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cardero, a process that is expected to be complete within 12 weeks. Under the terms of the Installment Plan, the Company will make five equal installments of US$126,060 commencing on November 6, 2018 and ending March 31, 2018, for a total payment of US$630,300.

"Completing the acquisition of Zonia is a significant milestone for Cardero, which will allow us advance the Zonia project under Cardero's 100% ownership. The Company has planned and permitted an 18 hole drill program that will test an anomaly northeast of the existing ore body. The drill program is described in our news release dated April 12, 2018" says Stuart Ross CEO and President of Cardero.

Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit

The Zonia Copper Oxide Project has been held under private ownership for almost 100 years and has undergone comprehensive exploration, metallurgical studies and mine development planning. The majority of the mineralized area was pre-stripped during previous open-pit mining operations at Zonia in 1966, as 17 million tons were mined with 7 million tons stacked on heap leach pads, producing cement copper up till 1975. The property has been drill tested with almost 700 drill holes (60,000 meters). This high-density drilling covers 30% of the property and defines the current resource estimate, reducing technical risk on the deposit.

The Zonia copper deposit has a north-easterly strike length of about 2,400 m (8,000 ft) and horizontal width varies from 60 m (200 ft) to 460m (1,500 ft). The deposit consists of multiple mineralized zones that dip at various angles to the northwest. The zones are generally in the order of 200 ft (60 m) wide and commonly occur in sub-parallel groups of three or more. Most of the deposit has been drilled to depths of 120 m (400 ft) or less. Deposit highlights include:

Measured and Indicated Resources of 76.8 million short tons grading 0.33% copper containing 510 million pounds of copper (0.2% copper cut-off grade).

Inferred Resources of 27.2 million short tons grading 0.28% copper containing 154.6 million pounds of copper (0.2% copper cut-off grade).

Low strip ratio of 1:1 waste to mineralized material in base case.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) was completed in March, 2018. The base case uses a $2.00/lb designed pit shell with a grade cut-off of 0.17% total copper. At a copper price of $3.00/lb the economics are:

After-tax NPV of $192 million @ 8% and an IRR of 29 %, post-tax, with a 2.89 year payback of initial capital

Initial capital of $198 million

Cumulative Net Cash Flow After Taxes of $331 million

The PEA was prepared by Global Resource Engineering Ltd. ("GRE") of Denver, Colorado, in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) NI 43-101. GRE reported on the scoping-level capital and operating costs, and project economics associated with the potential development of the Zonia copper oxide project. Estimated resources at Zonia were reported in November, 2017 in the Company's news release NR17-08.

Cardero also announced receipt of data for a 28 line-kilometre Induced Polarization and Resistivity geophysical survey (the "Survey") over the Zonia and contiguous Silver Queen properties ("the Zonia project"), utilizing 200 metre spaced dipoles. Results of the Survey outline an area of overlapping chargeability and copper-molybdenum anomalies at the northeast end of the current drill-defined resource estimate that could extend resources significantly. This anomaly is described in detail in the Company's news release dated April 12, 2018.

Qualified Persons

The independent Qualified Persons, as defined by NI 43-101, for the technical PEA details are Terre Lane and Dr. Todd Harvey of GRE and Rex Bryan, SME-RM 411340 of Tetra Tech Inc. who have reviewed and verified that the technical information contained in the technical report is accurate and approves of the written disclosure.

ABOUT CARDERO RESOURCE CORP.

Cardero Resource Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, is a resource company focussed on building a minerals exploration and development company. Cardero has completed an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Zonia Copper Oxide Project, located in Arizona. Zonia is a near-surface copper-oxide resource and a brownfields site having already been mined in the late 1960s and '70s.

The entire resource (NI 43-101 as amended and dated October, 2017), as currently defined, is located on private land and Cardero has now completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment which has been announced in a news release NR 18-04 dated March 6, 2018.

The Company also has two option agreements covering five nickel-cobalt properties in south eastern British Columbia the, Kootenay Project totalling approximately 8,000 hectares. The Project is within the prospective Lardeau Group, which hosts numerous volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, including the past-producing Goldstream mine located north of Revelstoke.

Detailed information is available at the Company's web site at www.cardero.com.

The common shares of the Company are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol CDU), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol CR5) and OTCBB (symbol CDYCF). For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.cardero.com), Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

