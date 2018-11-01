Pacific Empire Minerals Provides Copper King RC Drilling Results

Vancouver, November 1, 2018 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a hybrid prospect generator focused in British Columbia reports on assays received for the Copper King Property in North-Central British Columbia.

Copper King Property Exploration

A Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program was completed in August of 2018 by PEMC at the Copper King Property, located approximately 35 km southeast of Centerra Gold's Kemess Underground and Kemess East Projects. Drilling was focused on the "North Valley Target Area" at the northern portion of the property where anomalous IP chargeability is coincident with rock, soil, talus and sediment samples that are anomalous in copper ± gold ± silver. Four RC holes totaling 459 metres were drilled with PEMC's in-house track-mounted RC drill, with depths of the holes ranging from 82.3 to 147.8 metres.

Two of the four holes drilled encountered disseminated chalcocite mineralization associated with strong epidote-clay alteration over variable widths and laboratory results have been received for the two assayed holes. Given the geological context and the widespread nature of copper mineralization at surface, that closely resembles that encountered in drilling, the Company believes there is significant potential for a buried porphyry system on the Copper King Property.

Brad Peters, Pacific Empire's President and CEO, states, "Upon completion of the first drilling program on the Copper King Property since 1976, our interpretation of the widespread copper mineralization at surface on the Property potentially representing high-level expressions of a porphyry system at depth remains intact. The relatively small RC drilling program improved upon reported historical drilling results from this area, though the drilled area represents only a small portion of the most prospective ground on the Property."

2017 airborne magnetics showing historical diamond drill hole and 2018 RC drill hole locations.

Table 1

Drill hole information from 2018 Copper King RC drilling.

Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth Remarks (UTM NAD 83 zone 9) (degrees) (m) RC18COP001 655420 6285877 0 -90 137.2 Test northern mag anomaly under pond. RC18COP002 655448 6285662 0 -90 82.3 Test valley bottom mag low. RC18COP003 655467 6285150 0 -90 147.8 Test 2015 "snow hole" showing. RC18COP004 655677 6285135 0 -90 91.4 Test historical "rock mound" showing.





Table 2

Significant intercepts from 2018 Copper King RC drilling.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Copper (%) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) RC18COP001 No significant values (based on screening with XRF) RC18COP002 No significant values (based on screening with XRF) RC18COP003 0 64.0 64.0 0.17 0.022 1.35 and 129.5 138.7 9.2 0.15 0.005 1.28 RC18COP004 13.7 18.3 4.6 0.40 0.013 1.93 and 73.1 83.8 10.7 0.15 0.006 0.96

Copper mineralization encountered in the 2018 RC drilling program consisted primarily of fine disseminations of chalcocite associated with localized but pervasive epidote ± clay alteration. Drilling at the "snow hole" showing remains open to the south and has provided early insight into potential vectors that the Company will use to aid in future targeting.

About the Copper King Property

The 4,178 ha Copper King Property is 100% by PEMC. The Property is underlain by Late Triassic Takla Group volcanics, dominated by mafic to intermediate flows and breccias which have been intruded locally by Early Jurassic diorite, feldspar porphyry and granodiorite dikes and stocks. The "Snow Hole" showing, discovered in 2015 by PEMC geologists, is characterized as chalcocite-magnetite ± bornite bearing quartz veins along with abundant chlorite ± magnetite stockwork veins.

Copper King property geology, drilling, and 2014/2015 copper showings.

Rock samples from the "Talisman" showing.

QA/QC Procedures

Chip samples collected from 1.5 metre drill runs are split using a 3-tier splitter and subsequently placed and sealed in "Hubco" sample bags before being shipped to MS Analytical in Langley, BC. Certified reference materials consisting of blanks and reference standards are each inserted into the sample stream at a frequency of 1-in-20. Company reference standards, as well as internal laboratory standards, are checked upon analysis as a means of quality assurance.

Qualified Person

Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of projects is a result of continuous generative work conducted since the Company's inception in 2012.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost RC drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

