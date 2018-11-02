Board Changes

LONDON, November 2, 2018 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY), the London and Toronto listed royalty company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vanessa Dennett as an independent non-executive director of the Company, effective from 1 November 2018. Vanessa will also serve on the Company's audit and remuneration committees.

Vanessa is a highly experienced mining executive, most recently as Senior Legal Counsel at Anglo American Plc, specialising in M&A transactions and joint ventures. She brings a wealth of international transaction experience to the Board at a time when the Company is looking to accelerate its rate of growth. Vanessa is a qualified solicitor (England and Wales) as well as a qualified attorney, notary and conveyancer (South Africa).

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0988G_1-2018-11-1.pdf

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com BMO Capital Markets Limited +44 (0) 20 7664 8020 Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider Canaccord Genuity Limited +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Martin Davison / James Asensio Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco) +44 (0)20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE:Anglo Pacific Group PLC